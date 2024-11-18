Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia among 14 newcomers on 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Cleveland Guardians v. Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 30: Former Seattle Mariners player Ichiro Suzuki presents Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners his 2022 Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year Award prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Jane Gershovich/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is being mailed to 400 members of the Baseball Writers Association of America this week, and that ballot includes 14 candidates who are appearing for the very first time.

The Hall of Fame announced the names of those candidates Monday, and there are some truly exciting players on there that could lead to one of the most fun Hall of Fame classes in years.

The big name on this year's ballot is outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who is a lock to be elected in his first appearance. Pitcher CC Sabathia is another highlight, as well as second baseman Dustin Pedroia and pitcher Felix Hernandez.

Here are all 14 first-time candidates on the 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.

Carlos Gonzalez

Curtis Granderson

Felix Hernandez

Adam Jones

Ian Kinsler

Russell Martin

Brian McCann

Dustin Pedroia

Hanley Ramirez

Fernando Rodney

CC Sabathia

Ichiro Suzuki

Troy Tulowitzki

Ben Zobrist