'I use my air fryer way more': These No. 1 bestselling air fryer liners are just $10

We LOVE our air fryers. The air fryer is the possibly best thing to happen to the kitchen since the microwave. This countertop appliance makes getting dinner on the table mind-blowingly fast and easy. Want to kick that amazement up a notch? Silicone liners make air fryer cleanup a snap and this No. 1 bestselling set from Amazon is just $10.

As far as low-maintenance appliances go, you can't really beat the air fryer. But just like anything else, if you use it, it's going to get dirty. If you don't like having to periodically dig burnt crumbs out of the bottom of the fryer or put your basket at risk of rusting, air fryer basket liners are a great way to save yourself the headache of cleaning. Paper liners are popular, but if you want something reusable, the Aksdth Silicone Air Fryer Liners can be wiped clean or tossed in the dishwasher for messier kitchen projects.

Made with food-grade silicone, these liners are nonstick and you can spread the easy-cleaning joy to your microwave, too. But if you're just using them for air frying, they fit a 3 to 5-qt air fryer or you can get the larger ones that fit a 5 to7-qt or larger basket. However you use them, they'll make the whole meal-time production even easier.

What reviewers say

More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers rave about how dreamy cleaning is with these liners.

"Can't live without these if you have an air fryer," raved a five-star fan. "Keeps air fryer basket clean. No need to wash the air fryer basket with these - just give it a wipe. No more rusting air fryer basket!"

"The only thing I don't like about my air fryer is having to clean it," a convert wrote. "This eliminates that issue. The food still got crispy just like if I cooked it without this."

"These are Awesome!" gushed a rave reviewer. "I use my air fryer way more since I bought these!"

"[The] first impression was that product is a little smaller than expected but turned out to fit just right into the Ninja Foodie," wrote a happy cook. "I was a little reluctant to use the fryer for greasy and otherwise messy stuff; now I can just empty the liner after use and either hand wash or pop it into the dishwasher and give a quick wipe to the fryer and ready to go again. Really encourages me to get the fullest use of my Foodie."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

