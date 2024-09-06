Hunter Woodhall sprints to gold in men's 400m T62 race at 2024 Paris Paralympics

Para Athletics - Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games: Day 9 PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 06: Hunter Woodhall of Team USA celebrates after winning the Gold Medal in the Men's 400m T62 on day nine of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Stade de France on September 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marco Mantovani/Getty Images) (Marco Mantovani/Getty Images)

Hunter Woodhall took home his first gold medal on Friday, joining his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall as a Team USA gold medalist. Woodhall, a three-time Paralympian, sprinted the 400 meter T62 race in 46.36 seconds to win gold for Team USA.

GOLD FOR HUNTER WOODHALL IN THE 400M T62. 🥇



WHAT A WIN. WHAT A REACTION. #ParisParalympics pic.twitter.com/eeBsvwqpyv — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) September 6, 2024

Soon after the win, Woodhall ran over to his wife, Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall, celebrate the victory. Just a month ago, the roles were reversed, with Davis-Woodhall taking gold in the long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics and running over to celebrate with her husband.

Photos of the couple have thrilled viewers, with the two athletes showing each other a beautiful level of support and love throughout the games. Woodhall and Davis-Woodhall, who met at a track meet in Idaho seven year ago, got married in 2022.

Woodhall out-ran Germany Johannes Floors and the Netherlands' Olivier Hendriks to take first place in the T62 400m, categorized by double amputee para-athletes who run with prosthetic legs. Floors holds the world and Paralympic record in the event, making Woodhall's win somewhat of a coup. The victory marks his first-ever gold, just a few weeks after his wife won hers.

Woodhall now has five Paralympic medals, earning a silver and bronze in Rio and a bronze in the same event in Tokyo. He also picked up a bronze in the mixed 4x400m relay in Paris.