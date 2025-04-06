How to watch the UK version of 'Celebrity Big Brother' with the help of a VPN

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: AJ Odudu and Will Best attend the NTAs 2024 at The O2 Arena on September 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for the NTA's)

The popular and occasionally controversial UK version of the Celebrity Big Brother TV series will premiere on a new season April 7 on ITV in England. AJ Odudu and Will Best will return as hosts, but you'll have to wait until the show premieres to find out which celebs will actually be living under one roof together. (It's speculated that JoJo Siwa and Mickey Rourke are among the American celebs who will be featured this season.) While the American version of Celebrity Big Brother typically airs on CBS, the UK version is only available on ITV and its streaming service, ITVX... but you can still tune in if you live outside the UK.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 episodes of the UK edition of Celebrity Big Brother, including when episodes air and how to watch from anywhere with the help of a VPN.

When is Celebrity Big Brother premiering?

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Monday, April 7 at 9 p.m. GMT. That's 5 p.m. ET for those in the U.S.. Episodes will air six nights a week, from Sunday to Friday, all season long.

What channel is Celebrity Big Brother on?

Celebrity Big Brother will air exclusively on ITV and ITVX in the U.K. If you want to catch all the action, you'll need a VPN to help you watch from inside the U.S..

How to watch the 2025 season of Celebrity Big Brother with a VPN

If you want to watch this year's season of Celebrity Big Brother from outside the UK, all it takes is the help of a VPN. By using a VPN with a location set to a location in the United Kingdom, viewers in the U.S. can tune in to the broadcast for free on ITV. You will need to register on the site (you'll need a UK postal code to do this) and log in after changing your server location.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you're looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to overseas broadcasts, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

Who is hosting Celebrity Big Brother?

Will Best and AJ Odudu return as hosts of the latest incarnation of Celebrity Big Brother, which was revived in 2024 after several years on hiatus.

2025 Celebrity Big Brother participants:

While the participants of this season's Celebrity Big Brother cast are heavily guarded, some theories about who is on the show have been recently leaked. These leaked names include actor Mickey Rourke, pop star JoJo Siwa, talk show host Trisha Goddard, reality star Chris Hughes and actor Jack P. Shepherd.