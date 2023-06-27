How to watch UFC Vegas 76: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

UFC Fight Night: Strickland v Imavov LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 14: Sean Strickland prepares to fight Nassourdine Imavov of Russia in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It's almost time for another UFC Fight Night. This time around, for UFC Vegas 76, middleweights Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov will face off in the Octagon. This Saturday's Fight Night also features Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson, Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales and more action inside the UFC Apex. If you're looking for ways to watch UFC: Strickland vs. Magomedov, know this: UFC Vegas 76 will air on ESPN (and stream on ESPN+) this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here's how to watch Saturday's Fight Night, including start times, Strickland vs. Magomedov fight card details, how to stream the UFC Vegas 76 prelims, UFC predictions and more.

How to watch UFC without cable:

Date: Saturday, July 2, 2023

Prelims time: 4 p.m. ET

Main card time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Streaming:ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Fight Night this weekend

Where to watch UFC on TV this weekend

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns to the UFC Apex in Vegas for Fight Night this Saturday, July 2.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the UFC fight kicks off with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT), followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC this weekend?

This weekend's UFC fight features a middleweight battle between Sean Strickland (-170) and Abus Magomedov (+140). Also on Saturday's lineup is Damir Ismagulov (-115) vs. Grant Dawson (-105), Max Griffin (+200) vs. Michael Morales (-250) and Ariane Lipski (+200) vs. Melissa Gatto (-240).

UFC Vegas 76 full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Sean Strickland (-170) vs. Abus Magomedov (+140)• Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov (-115) vs. Grant Dawson (-105)• Welterweight: Max Griffin (+200) vs. Michael Morales (-250)• Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski (+200) vs. Melissa Gatto (-240)• Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim (-325) vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (+255)• Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira (-145) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (+120)

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Kevin Lee (+160) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (-190)• Featherweight: Joanderson Brito (-1400) vs. Westin Wilson (+800)• Women's featherweight: Yana Santos (+135) vs. Karol Rosa (-160)• Lightweight: Guram Kutateladze (-600) vs. Elves Brener (+425)• Women's flyweight: Ivana Petrovic (-220) vs. Luana Carolina (+180)• Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov (-130) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (+110)