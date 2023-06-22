How to watch UFC this week: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Josh Emmett Josh Emmett celebrates his KO against Michael Johnson after their mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Philadelphia. Emmett won via 3rd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

It's almost time for UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (AKA UFC Jacksonville or UFC on ABC 5). In a rare daytime event, UFC is headed to Jacksonville, Florida for the Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria featherweight matchup. Emmett has his work cut out for him facing Topuria, who enters the ring on Saturday with a pristine 13-0 record that includes five straight victories in the UFC and stoppages in each of his last four wins. This weekend's Fight Night also features Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber, Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa and more action inside "The River City" ring.

If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC: Emmett vs. Topuria, know this: the UFC on ABC 5 fight will air, much like the title suggests, on ABC (and stream on ESPN+).

Don't want to miss out on the action this weekend? Here's how to watch this Saturday's UFC fight, including start times, Emmett vs. Topuria fight card details, how to stream the UFC Jacksonville prelims, UFC predictions and more.

How to watch UFC without cable:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Prelims time: 3 p.m. ET

Main card time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

TV:ABC

Streaming:ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Fight Night this weekend

Where to watch UFC on TV this weekend

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC heads to Jacksonville, FL for a daytime fight this Saturday, June 24.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the UFC fight kicks off with the prelims at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT), followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC this weekend?

This weekend's UFC fight features a featherweight battle between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria.

UFC Jacksonville full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card — 3 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Josh Emmett (+240) vs. Ilia Topuria (-300)• Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas (-200) vs. Maycee Barber (+165)• Heavyweight: Austen Lane (+155) vs. Justin Tafa (-185)• Featherweight: David Onama (+180) vs. Gabriel Santos (-220)• Middleweight: Brendan Allen (-190) vs. Bruno Silva (+160)

Prelims — 11:30 a.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Neil Magny (-180) vs. Phil Rowe (+150)• Welterweight: Randy Brown (-250) vs. Wellington Turman (+200)• Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki (-160) vs. Loik Radzhabov (+135)• Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci (-130) vs. Gillian Robertson (+110)• Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov (-200) vs. Joshua Van (+165)• Lightweight: Trevor Peek (EV) vs. Chepe Mariscal (-120)• Featherweight: Jamall Emmers (-210) vs. Jack Jenkins (+170)• Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira (-280) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (+225)• Middleweight: Cody Brundage (-200) vs. Sedrique Dumas (+165)