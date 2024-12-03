How to watch the 2024 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony hosted by Kelly Clarkson

People take photos from windows overlooking the 89th lighting of the The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The 89th Lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City

It's time to rock around the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. That's right, the time has come for the 2024 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony. This year's 74-foot tall Norway spruce tree will be adorned with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and a 900-pound Swarovski star topper. The tree will be lit up for the first time this Wednesday, Dec. 4 during the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special airing on NBC. Kelly Clarkson is hosting and performing alongside the Backstreet Boys, Jennifer Hudson, the Radio City Rockettes and more big names.

Are you ready to ring in the holiday season? Here's what you need to know about the 2024 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting, including how to watch without cable, details about this year's Rockefeller tree and more.

When is the 2024 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting?

This year’s tree lighting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

What time is the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting?

The tree will be lit during NBC's annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, airing from 8-10 p.m. ET.

Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting channel:

The Christmas in Rockefeller Center special will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

How to watch the 2024 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting without cable:

Who is performing at the Rockefeller tree lighting in 2024?

Kelly Clarkson will once again host the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, which will feature a slate of performers including Clarkson, the Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Little Big Town, RAYE, Thali and the Radio City Rockettes.

NBC’s TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will also make appearances at the tree lighting ceremony in Rockefeller Center.

Where is this year's Rockefeller Christmas tree from?

This year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree is a Norway spruce from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. The tree was planted by Earl Albert and his late wife, Leslie, in 1967. It stands 74 feet tall and 43 feet wide. It will be decorated with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and adorned with a 900-pound Swarovski star topper, crafted with 3 million crystals and 70 spikes.

How long will the Rockefeller Christmas tree be up?

For those hoping to see the tree in person, Rockefeller's Christmas Tree will be on display through mid-January 2025. The tree is lit every day between 5 a.m. and midnight, except for Christmas Eve, when it will be lit for a full 24 hours.

After the tree is taken down, it will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.

