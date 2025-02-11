How incoming rain creates new dangers for recently burned areas of L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Charred cars rest in the ruins of a home that was destroyed by the Eaton Fire on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The clean-up and rebuilding process following the devastating Eaton Fire is now underway. (Photo by I RYU/VCG via Getty Images)

For most of Southern California, rain in the forecast is a blessing. An atmospheric river that is expected to sweep through the region this week will bring at least some relief after a remarkably dry year and help bring one of the most destructive fire seasons in memory closer to an end.

But the rains will also create new dangers. Areas around Los Angeles that were burned by the Palisades and Eaton fires, which destroyed nearly 17,000 structures and caused 29 deaths combined last month, will face elevated risk of dangerous landslides.

"The important point is that for any burn area it will take much less rainfall to result in flash flooding than it would have before the wildfire occurred," according to the National Weather Service.

When wildfires move through the steep hillsides, they leave behind burn scars — areas completely stripped of healthy foliage that helps anchor the earth in place. Fires also make the soil far less absorbent, meaning rainfall that would normally get soaked into the ground instead becomes fast-moving runoff that can cause flooding or pick up dangerous debris as it barrels downhill.

“The heat from a fire can bake the ground, creating a surface that will not absorb water and can increase the speed with which water flows off the slope,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers warns.

Some researchers have even found evidence that burn scars create conditions that intensify or sometimes trigger thunderstorms.

In the most dangerous circumstances, the combination of mudslides and floods create what are known as debris flows, which the NWS defines as “powerful mixtures of mud, rocks, boulders, entire trees — and sometimes, homes or vehicles.” Debris flows are faster, less predictable and often move with enough force to break through barriers like sandbags or retaining walls that are used to divert less intense flooding or mudslides.

In late 2017, the Thomas Fire burned more than 280,000 acres in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, making it the largest fire in California history at the time. The next month, a major rainstorm struck those recently burned areas, triggering a massive debris flow that killed 23 people in the affluent community of Montecito. An even bigger debris flow that struck a burned-out area of Los Angeles in 1934 caused 45 deaths and left 70-ton boulders "strewn about like ping-pong balls."

Forecasters aren't expecting Southern California to get the levels of rain that caused those disasters this week, but downtown Los Angeles is likely to receive 2 inches or more between Wednesday and Friday — enough to create moderate risk of significant flooding and burn scar debris flow.

Experts are recommending that people who have recently returned to areas near burn scars consider relocating until the storm passes through or, at minimum, be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice because a debris flow can happen so quickly, authorities may not have time to warn people in its path.

The NWS advises residents to know which areas are at the most dangerous. “A good rule of thumb is, if you can look uphill from where you are and see a burnt-out area, you are at risk.”

While the threat of debris flows from burn scars is highest right after a fire passes through, the risks can remain elevated for years as vegetation slowly returns to burned areas and damaged soil is gradually replaced.