Hockey world reacts to tragic deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Colorado Avalanche v Columbus Blue Jackets COLUMBUS, OHIO - APRIL 01: Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets takes a break during a stoppage in play against the Colorado Avalanche at Nationwide Arena on April 01, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images) (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

The hockey world is mourning the tragic news that Johnny Gaudreau of the Columbus Blue Jackets and his brother, Matthew, were struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver while bike riding in New Jersey.

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, both played hockey at Gloucester Catholic High School and Boston College before embarking on professional careers. Johnny would play 763 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames. Matthew played five seasons in the American Hockey League, the ECHL and in Sweden.

Unimaginable and devastating.

What a difficult time across the entire Hockey and Sports Community. Deepest condolences to Gaudreau family, their friends, teammates and colleagues. May Matthew and Johnny Hockey rest in power. 💐🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️‍🩹. pic.twitter.com/c8R4WWBVoK — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) August 30, 2024

On Friday morning, as news spread, Blue Jackets fans began arriving at Nationwide Arena in Columbus to pay their respects.

The flowers are starting to pour in at Nationwide Arena with a banner that says “In loving memory of Johnny Gaudreau”.



All of that below the banner of Johnny. As every fan passes by, no one talks about the goals, each shares the amazing person Johnny was. pic.twitter.com/lfXoIU7EZR — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) August 30, 2024

The Gaudreau brothers grew up in southern New Jersey, but were deeply rooted in the storied history of New England hockey during their time at BC.

The entire BC community is stunned by the tragic news. Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the greatest @BC_MHockey players but also one of the nicest. Matthew was a gifted player & beloved by teammates. Our prayers are with the Gaudreau family at this time of unimaginable loss. pic.twitter.com/RE2rbfTG3K — Boston College (@BostonCollege) August 30, 2024

Johnny and Matthew would play a combined seven years at Boston College and left an indelible mark on the community in Chestnut Hill.

I’m truly sick to my stomach. Life is so unfair and this hits on so many different levels. I’m completely heartbroken for the entire Gaudreau family. — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) August 30, 2024

Spittin' Chiclets podcast co-host and NHL Network analyst Ryan Whitney played three years at Boston University before embarking on a 481-game NHL career. Johnny Gaudreau was a guest on the podcast several times.

This is one I won’t be able to process for the rest of my life.



Johnny & Matty weren’t just two of my favorite hockey players, but humans.



I am absolutely shattered. Love you both, boys. https://t.co/Y0YPJIo1Fk pic.twitter.com/5W26mfSbRW — Mark Majewski (@markmajewski) August 30, 2024

Mark Majewski worked for the Boston College athletic department during the Gaudreaus's time there. Johnny Gaudreau helped the Eagles to the 2012 national championship and two years later won the Hobey Baker Award as the nation's top men's player.

It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau.



Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary. pic.twitter.com/xFm1md0vwh — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 30, 2024

The Flames drafted Johnny Gaudreau in the fourth-round of the 2011 NHL draft after he led the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints to the Clark Cup title. Three years later, and two days after he won the Hobey Baker Award, he scored in his NHL debut.

Random Flames Goal Of The Day



April 13th, 2014. On this day nine years ago, Johnny Gaudreau scores his first NHL goal.



That goal was assisted by Joe Colbourne and Chris Breen. pic.twitter.com/VVYnYHM6Ka — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) April 13, 2023

Gaudreau followed that up with a 24-goal, 64-point first full NHL season in 2014-15. He would make the NHL All-Rookie team and finish third in Calder Trophy voting for rookie of the year.

Completely gutted. The world just lost one of the best. RIP Johnny 💔 pic.twitter.com/cgjqEAcHJ4 — Blake Coleman (@BColes25) August 30, 2024

Blake Coleman was a teammate of Johnny Gaudreau's for one season with the Flames.

I am deeply saddened by the news I received late last night. R.I.P. Johnny and Matthew, fine young men with beautiful family that seemed so close…gone way too soon. My condolences to the Gaudreau family and strength in their sorrow. This is devastating. — Jarmo Kekalainen (@jkekalainen) August 30, 2024

After nine seasons in Calgary, Gaudreau left via free agency to join the Blue Jackets in 2022. Part of his decision to sign in Columbus was to be closer to his family in southern New Jersey with his wife, Meredith, expecting the couple's first child.

Jarmo Kekäläinen was the Blue Jackets' general manager who signed Gaudreau and was with the franchise until February 2024.

Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, whose lives ended way too soon. Words cannot appropriately express the sorrow the hockey community is feeling today. pic.twitter.com/RvT1gPvbZd — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 30, 2024

Johnny Gaudreau represented the United States on the international stage several times, helping the Americans to a silver medal at the 2010 U-18 tournament, gold at the 2013 World Junior Championship, and bronze at the 2018 World Championship.

Before their careers took off at Boston College, the Gaudreaus played at Gloucester Catholic High School. Following his player career, Matthew Gaudreau coached the school's hockey team for two seasons.

One of the wildest sports atmospheres I’ve ever witnessed in person in my life was being in Calgary when Johnny Gaudreau sent the Flames to the second round in overtime of Game 7. He had that entire building, and city, rocking. pic.twitter.com/ujAGsUFgUb — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) August 30, 2024

Johnny Gaudreau scored a lot of big goals during his hockey career. In his final season with the Flames, he was the Game 7 hero when his goal knocked out the Dallas Stars in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Gaudreau recorded his best season as an NHL player that year with 40 goals and 115 points. He would finish fourth in the voting for the Hart Trophy as league MVP.