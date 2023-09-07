High school football coach who won SCOTUS case about praying on field resigns after one game

Joe Kennedy FILE - Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Wash., poses for a photo March 9, 2022, at the school's football field. The Supreme Court has sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the coach. The justices said Monday the coach's prayer was protected by the First Amendment. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Ted S. Warren/AP)

High school football assistant coach Joe Kennedy, who won back his job in 2022 after he said he was let go when he knelt in prayer after games, resigned from his position at Bremerton High School in Washington state after just one game.

Kennedy announced the decision in a statement on his website, where he stepped down for "multiple reasons" that included "taking care of an ailing family member out of state." He is also writing a book he said will be published in October and that a movie about his life is in pre-production.

"I believe I can best continue to advocate for constitutional freedom and religious liberty by working from outside the school system so that is what I will do," Kennedy wrote. "I will continue to work to help people understand and embrace the historic ruling at the heart of our case. As a result of our case, we all have more freedom, not less. That should be celebrated and not disrespected."

Kennedy's case rose all the way up to the Supreme Court after he claimed the school fired him in 2015 for kneeling at midfield after games in prayer. The school said they didn't fire him and that he simply did not apply to renew his contract after the season. The school also said they asked Kennedy to pray in a private location and away from students.

The Supreme Court sided with Kennedy in a 6-3 ruling on June 27, 2022.

Kennedy had been living full-time in Florida during the legal battle but returned to Bremerton for the school's first game — a 27-12 win. Afterward, he reportedly knelt at midfield for 10 seconds, according to the Associated Press. Kennedy was not joined by athletes or students in his time of prayer.