Heisman winner Jayden Daniels opts out of ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Wisconsin

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 09 Heisman Trophy Ceremony NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Jayden Daniels quarterback LSU poses with the Heisman Trophy after winning it at the press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis on December 9, 2023 in New York City, New York.

Jayden Daniels’ college football career is over.

The LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner announced Monday that he would not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 against Wisconsin.

Daniels’ decision isn’t much of a surprise. With LSU finishing the season at 9-3 and out of the New Year’s Six bowl picture, it was always a long shot that he would play in the Tigers’ bowl game. Especially after he won the Heisman on Dec. 9.

Daniels was the only quarterback in college football this season to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards. He was one of the best passers in the country as a senior as he completed 72% of his passes for 3,812 yards and 40 TDs to just four interceptions. His 11.7 yards per attempt led college football.

He also rushed 135 times for 1,134 yards and 10 scores. Daniels led all of college football with 8.4 yards per carry. Daniels is a likely first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft and it’ll be fascinating to see how high he’s picked. Daniels turned 23 on Monday and is older than potential top picks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The North Carolina QB has already declared for the draft while Williams, the 2022 Heisman winner, won’t play in the Holiday Bowl but has still not officially declared for the draft.

Both Williams and Maye played their junior seasons of college football in 2023. Daniels was a fifth-year senior in his second season at LSU. He transferred to Baton Rouge ahead of the 2022 season after he was a three-year starter at Arizona State.

With Daniels out of the picture for the bowl game, LSU will turn to Garrett Nussmeier at QB. Nussmeier saw limited action as Daniels’ backup in 2022.

Daniels is the first LSU offensive player to opt out of the ReliaQuest Bowl so far. WRs Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas are potential first-round picks if they choose to declare for the 2024 NFL draft.