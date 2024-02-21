Heat F Haywood Highsmith sued by victim of crash that led to partial amputation

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 12: Haywood Highsmith #24 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith is being sued by the man he hit with a car earlier this month, an incident that led to the man's right leg being partially amputated.

Alekxei Pino, 21, has hired a personal injury law firm and filed a civil suit against Highsmith, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

At the time of the incident on the night of Feb. 6, Pino had reportedly pulled over to aid another driver whose car was disabled on the road. The car's lights were not on while Pino was helping. Highsmith was driving home from a Heat game on Feb. 6 when he struck both the car and Pino.

Highsmith was allegedly driving 45 mph in a 40 zone. The resulting impact sent the car flying about 50 yards before stopping. Pino was hospitalized in critical condition, with a fractured left leg, possibly broken left arm and enough injuries to require the amputation of his right leg.

Highsmith, who stayed at the scene to help Pino, was later cited for careless driving, but currently faces no criminal charges. He was reportedly not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Pino's lawsuit, which is seeking damages in excess of $100,000, accuses him of speeding, per the Herald:

"Due to [Highsmith's] negligence, [Pino] suffered permanent bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life..." attorney Manuel Dobrinsky said in the filing.

The Herald notes that under Florida law, drivers must move over a lane for disabled vehicles on the side of a street. If moving over isn't possible, motorists should drive 20 mph under the posted limit.

Pino, who is still hospitalized, had a GoFundMe created by his family over the weekend to help with his medical bills and other expenses stemming from the crash. As of Tuesday evening, the fundraiser has drawn in more than $28,000.

Per Spotrac, Highsmith has made a total of $4.2 million in his NBA career through the 2023-24 season, not counting endorsement deals and other income streams. He sat out one game after the incident and has played three games since.