'Hard Knocks' is reportedly zeroing in on the New York Jets, whether they like it or not

Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson FILE - New York Jets quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, left, and Zach Wilson warm-up at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Wilson said his struggles the past two seasons has humbled him, but he's "psyched" about working with and learning from Rodgers, the player he idolized as a kid. Rodgers says Wilson has been "incredible" this offseason. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Despite their best efforts, the 2023 New York Jets just can't escape the spotlight.

Already slated for six prime time games, the Jets are now preparing to be featured on "Hard Knocks" this summer according to NBC Sports' Mike Florio.

While the Jets are one of four teams that would be forced to accept an invitation to the show, players and coaches have pleaded against this possibility throughout the offseason in an effort to steer away the producers.

Man y’all can give hard knocks to another team man we tryna focus and win that’s a distraction 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/I3UKllwL7D — Justin Hardee Sr. (@jhardee_19) April 2, 2023

"I know there are several teams that would love for 'Hard Knocks' to be in their building," coach Robert Saleh told reporters earlier this month. "We're just not one of them."

With the Jets already under the microscope due to the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, it is no surprise the team is doing its best to avoid any extra pressure and attention, especially given it already airs its own in-house documentary series — "One Jets Drive."

In terms of entertainment value, though, the Jets, more so than the Bears, Saints and Commanders, represent the logical choice for the "Hard Knocks" decision-makers.

Whether it be Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, the reigning offensive and defensive rookies of the year, entering their second seasons, Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett reuniting after difficult 2022 seasons, or Breece Hall recovering from a torn ACL, there are an abundance of intriguing storylines surrounding the Jets.

Rex Ryan's snack rant might be the best moment in Hard Knocks history pic.twitter.com/uNvhGvc5G6 — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) March 5, 2022

The "Hard Knocks" producers are likely hoping the 2023 Jets can match the 2010 Jets when it comes to entertainment value. For the Jets' players and coaches, the focus will be on replicating the 2010 team's on-field success.