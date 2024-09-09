Giants hear boos on, off the field as Daniel Jones' performance opens door to questions about future

Minnesota Vikings v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants reacts after throwing an incomplete pass in the foruth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium on September 08, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The New York Giants were the only NFL team on Sunday that failed to reach double digits in points scored with their 28-6 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings.

The sold-out crowd inside MetLife Stadium reacted accordingly, booing the team with each and every one of their failed drives and Daniel Jones' two interceptions, which included a woeful pick-six to Andrew Van Ginkel late in the third quarter.

Jones was playing in his first game since Nov. 5, 2023 following his recovery from a torn ACL. He went 22-for-42 with 186 yards and those two interceptions, along with being sacked five times.

The boo birds were out in full force from a frustrated fan base, which upset Giants' All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

"I don't respect it, honestly," Lawrence said. "I get it, they want to see their team win. It's just a rough patch. It is what it is."

Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said he understood the fans' feelings.

“I mean, shoot, I don’t blame them. We need to be better, and we will be better,” he said. “Obviously, it’s New York City, they want to win. Us as an offense and me as a player and starting right tackle, we all can always be better. There’s always more you can do, doesn’t matter win or loss.”

The bulk of the frustration boils down to the play of Jones. He signed a four-year, $160 million contract prior to the 2023 season and the Giants are now 1-6 in games he's started since and have only broken double digits in points scored in three of them.

“It’s our job to give them something to cheer about,” Jones said. “And we take that seriously.”

To add to the myriad of issues, as Josh Dubow of the Associated Press pointed out, following Van Ginkel's pick-six Jones has now thrown more touchdown passes to opposing teams (3) than he has to his teammates (2) since signing that contract.

It's reached the point where fans were booing Jones as he exited the stadium after Sunday's loss.

Eluemunor replied to that post on X writing, "Today didn't go as expected I get it, but this is WACK AF. As someone who's dealt with and still fights depression and confidence issues this needs to stop. It's okay be upset as a fan but to come to the player entrance and act this way is inhumane. We will be better, this needs to be better also."

After making the playoffs in their first season under head coach Brian Daboll in 2022, the Giants have gone 7-11 since and pressure is building for a quick turnaround. Jobs are on the line, Daboll's included, and if Jones continues to struggle it would be wise to turn to Drew Lock, who signed in March, or Tommy DeVito, who enjoyed a run of success last season following Jones' injury.

There will be plenty of questions for Daboll to answer as the Giants prepare for their Week 2 game against Washington — one of which will be how long is the leash for Jones?

“We’re going to watch everything,’’ Daboll said when asked if he might think about a quarterback change after he went over game film. “That’s not in my mind.’’