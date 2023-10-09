George Kittle reveals the 'F*** Dallas' shirt he wore under his uniform during 49ers' 42-10 win over Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass with wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

George Kittle turned 30 on Monday, and he decided to celebrate it by throwing a little more salt in the Dallas Cowboys' wounds. One day after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Cowboys, 42-10, Kittle revealed he was wearing a "F*** Dallas" t-shirt under his uniform in birthday post on Instagram.

The tight end's three touchdowns, on three catches, clearly wasn't enough of a proverbial middle finger to the team many considered the 49ers biggest threat in the NFC. Kittle and the rest of the 49ers heard all about it heading into their Sunday Night Football matchup, and they took that personally.

The shirt was also a throwback to the days of yore when Dallas and San Francisco regularly used to duke it out in the regular season and the playoffs — typically the NFC Championship game. In fact, 49ers fans may fondly remember when linebacker Gary Plummer showed off his "F*** Dallas" shirt at the 1994 NFC Championship game.

Kittle scored one touchdown in each of the first three quarters and finished with 67 yards receiving. Running back Christian McCaffrey extended his touchdown streak to 14-consecutive games, fullback Kyle Juszczyk scored from one yard out and backup running back Jordan Mason finished the game's scoring with a 26-yard sprint in the fourth quarter.

Fans in Levi Stadium were delirious as they watched their defense cause relentless havoc and forced four turnovers — three interceptions and a fumble. San Francisco scored two touchdowns on the ensuing offensive drives.

The win moved the 49ers to 5-0, and they remain one of only two unbeaten teams along with the Philadelphia Eagles.