Fullback Andrew Beck returns kickoff for 85-yard touchdown as Texans wreak havoc on survivor pools

Houston Texans fullback Andrew Beck (47) returns a kickoff for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Andrew Beck of the Houston Texans scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 16 of the 2019 season while a member of the Denver Broncos. It took nearly four years but the 27-year-old fullback found the end zone again Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in unbelievable fashion — a kickoff return during a 37-17 win.

Following a field goal that cut the Texans' lead to 17-10, Brandon McManus kicked off to the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Beck, who bobbled the ball before recovering at the Houston 15-yard line. With several Jaguars closing on him, Beck turned in his best Dante Hall impression by avoiding six tacklers and rumbling 85 yards for a touchdown.

The last time the Texans returned a kickoff for a touchdown? Tremon Smith had a 98-yard runback during a 30-16 win over the Jaguars on Dec. 19, 2021.

According to NFL NextGen Stats, Beck reached a top speed of 20.37 miles per hour, the first time a fullback has hit 20 miles per hour since Jamize Olawale of the Oakland Raiders in 2016.

Texans win wreaks havoc on survivor pools

Houston's 37-17 win was the team's first of the season. The Jaguars' loss dropped them to 1-2 and also caused plenty of headaches for Yahoo Survivor Football contest players.

The Jaguars were the most popular Week 3 choice with 24.24% of players choosing Trevor Lawrence and company to beat the Texans.

Lawrence threw a pick and the Jaguars lost a fumble, not helping their cause. The Jaguars were also 5-for-13 on third down compared to 9-for-15 by the Texans.

