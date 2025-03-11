Free agent S Camryn Bynum to sign a 4-year, $60 million deal with the Colts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 13: Camryn Bynum #24 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts during the NFL playoff game at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Vikings 27-9 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As a flurry of other NFL news hits, the Indianapolis Colts are locking a defensive back for the long term. Safety Camryn Bynum has agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal to join the Colts, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Bynum has spent the past four seasons with the Vikings. Last season, he recorded 54 solo tackles and three interceptions while starting all 17 games.

The Colts haven't been a team known to spend big on free agency in recent years, so this is a bit out of character for them. But maybe it's a sign they're ready to invest in a roster to build around young QB Anthony Richardson.