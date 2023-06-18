Formula 1: Max Verstappen leads every lap in Canadian Grand Prix win

F1 Grand Prix of Canada MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Max Verstappen got his sixth win in eight races as he led all 70 laps of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Verstappen started first and easily had the lead entering Turn 1 ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. He then sprinted away from the field again after a safety car for George Russell’s early race crash and wasn’t threatened over the course of the Grand Prix.

Alonso finished second after getting past Hamilton shortly after the restart. Hamilton finished the race on a set of medium compound tires to the hard tires on Alonso’s car, but Alonso was able to pull away over the final 10 laps after Hamilton closed in as Alonso managed his car’s brakes.

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished fourth and fifth after a one-stop strategy worked out in their favor. Leclerc and Sainz started outside the top five but moved up during the safety car period when they didn’t pit. They were able to each make their starting set of medium tires last over 30 laps before stopping for hard compound tires to run the rest of the race.

Verstappen, Alonso and Hamilton all pitted twice as did much of the rest of the field.

Russell made it back into the top 10 at one point before he had to retire because of brake issues. He finished 19th ahead of Logan Sargeant.

The main way for teams at the back of the pack to find track position was pit strategy as a massive DRS train had formed outside the top six over the final half of the race. Alex Alton led that train and was able to steal a seventh-place finish ahead of Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas. Norris, however, officially finished 13th thanks to a five-second penalty.

Verstappen’s win extends his points lead over teammate Sergio Perez to a staggering 70 points after Perez finished sixth. Perez has 125 points to Verstappen’s 195 as Alonso has closed the gap to six points behind Perez in third. Hamilton is 14 points back of Alonso in fourth.