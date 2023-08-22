Former Houston, Arkansas basketball player Reggie Chaney reportedly dies at 23

Reggie Chaney Houston forward Reggie Chaney looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

Former Houston and Arkansas basketball player Reggie Chaney died on Monday at 23 years old, according to multiple reports.

The cause of death was not immediately available, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Chaney played three seasons for Houston from 2020-23 and two for Arkansas from 2018-20. He was a member of the Cougars team that made the Final Four in 2021 and entered the 2023 NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed.

He was named the AAC's Sixth Man of the Year last season on a team that finished 31-3. He was slated to play professional basketball with Greece's Psychiko B.C., according to the Chronicle. Chaney was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and played high school basketball in Texas before transferring as a senior to Findlay Prep in Nevada. He committed to Arkansas as a three-star prospect in 2017 and transferred to Houston after his sophomore season.

After a Sweet 16 loss to Miami ended his college career in March, Chaney spoke about his relationship with his teammates.

"The loss isn't the biggest thing," Chaney said. "Not seeing these guys every day, not playing with these guys on the court ever again, not putting the Houston jersey on, that's what hurts really bad."

"The loss is not the biggest thing...it's not seeing these guys every day."@UHCougarMBK senior Reggie Chaney, the guy who Kelvin Sampson always called his security blanket says the loss hurts...but he'll miss playing with his teammates more than anything else. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/jLTP2ERyXi — Daniel Gotera (@DTGotera) March 25, 2023

Chaney's friends, coaches and teammates remembered him fondly upon the news of his death. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman wrote on social media that Chanery was "a relentless worker and loved by his teammates."

The Razorback men’s basketball family is devastated to hear of the loss of Reggie Chaney. He was a relentless worker and loved by his teammates. His family is in our thoughts and prayers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p3E33QhFBC — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) August 22, 2023

Two words that describe Reggie “Always Dependable”. No matter the situation yk Reg gonna give his 110%. Glad I got the chance to lace em up with him, without Reg we don’t accomplish half the things we did. Rest easy brother LOVE ❤️👼🏽 — Justin Gorham (@JustinG4_) August 21, 2023

Just heard the news R.I.P. @reggie_chaney. Once a Hog always a Hog. Gone way to soon. Sending Prayers out to your family. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Ronnie Brewer (@RonnieBrewerJr) August 22, 2023

Chaney was born to parents Chandra Chaney and Reggie Lee and had two sisters Aubrey Lee and Damia Chaney and a brother Carter Lee.