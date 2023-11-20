Florida State QB Jordan Travis confirms his season is over due to leg injury

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against North Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley) (Colin Hackley/AP)

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis confirmed Monday that the injury he sustained in Saturday's game vs. North Alabama will end his college career.

Travis, the senior leader of the undefeated Seminoles, suffered a gruesome left leg injury after being tackled on a first quarter run. Travis’ leg was caught underneath a North Alabama defender at an awkward angle. Travis’ leg was quickly put in an air cast and he was carted off the field and placed into an ambulance.

In a message posted by Florida State, Travis said he has been “overwhelmed” by the messages of support he has received since sustaining the injury.

“I truly cannot thank everyone enough for the many thoughts, prayers and messages that have been sent my way. I have been overwhelmed by the support from my teammates, coaches, the Florida State community and those around the world,” Travis wrote. “Although the injury I sustained on Nov. 18 marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade. Being the quarterback at Florida State University has been a dream come true. I am humbled, honored and forever grateful.”

Travis, a Florida native, started his career at Louisville before transferring to FSU. He emerged as the team’s starting quarterback in 2020 and has held that role ever since. Before the injury on Saturday, which was already set to be his final game at Doak Campbell Stadium as he rounds out his college eligibility, Travis had thrown for 2,755 yards and 20 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He also rushed for seven touchdowns.

FSU was actually trailing North Alabama when the injury occurred, but backup Tate Rodemaker led the Seminoles to a 58-13 victory. Rodemaker threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns in his first significant action of the season. He will take over as the starter as FSU chases a national championship.

The Seminoles, the No. 4 team in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, improved to 11-0 with Saturday’s win and will now head to Gainesville to face rival Florida in the regular season finale. From there, FSU will face No. 10 Louisville in the ACC title game.

If the Seminoles keep winning, they have an excellent chance of reaching the four-team playoff — even with Travis sidelined.

In his message, Travis urged his teammates to keep going even in his absence.

“The journey this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie just ahead,” Travis said. “I am excited to be by my brothers’ sides every day as we continue our attack. We’re all we got, we’re all we need. Job’s not finished. Go Noles!”

Travis has not revealed the exact nature of his injury, but he posted an update from the hospital on Sunday.

Injured FSU QB Jordan Travis shared a positive message from his hospital bed 🙏



(via @jordantrav13 / IG) pic.twitter.com/2MklzqgEFR — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 19, 2023

"Just wanted to let you all know I'm doing good, feeling good," he said. "I got a smile on my face. Just gonna follow God's plan. God has a journey for me. I'm gonna trust Him every step of the way. I appreciate y'all for all the messages. Go Noles."