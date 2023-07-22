Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons suspends football activities after unauthorized rap video filmed in locker room

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 04 Reese's Senior Bowl MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 04: A general view of a FAMU (Florida A&M) Rattlers helmet during the Reese's Senior Bowl on February 4, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Florida A&M football activities have been suspended until further notice after a professional rap video was allegedly filmed in the team's locker room without authorization by the university, head coach Willie Simmons wrote in a statement Friday night.

Simmons said the school is investigating allegations that a "prominent rapper" used Florida A&M property and licensed apparel with the university's branding during the video, which also contained "graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M's core values, principles and beliefs." The investigation will also determine who allowed the rapper onto campus.

"Although I am a proud proponent of free speech and support all forms of musical expressions, this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University's image," Simmons wrote. "As a result of this unfortunate situation, as head football coach I am effectively suspending all football related activities until further notice. It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us."

While not named in Simmons' statement, the rapper is believed to be Jalen Foster, a Tallahassee, Florida, native who goes by Real Boston Richey. Florida A&M's campus is also in Tallahassee. Foster released a music video for his song, "Send A Blitz" on Friday afternoon, hours before Florida A&M suspended team activities. The video includes scenes from Florida A&M's locker room as well as school-branded apparel and equipment. He wrote on Instagram that the video was filmed in less than a day.

Simmons, who's been FAMU's coach since 2018, did not offer a timetable for when the team would return the field. Media day for the Southwestern Athletic Conference media day is scheduled for on July 25, while players are expected to report to training camp on Aug. 2 and the Rattlers open the season on Sep. 3 against Jackson State.

This is the second consecutive year that the start of Florida A&M's season began with controversy. More than 20 players were academically ineligible to play in the Rattlers' season opener against North Carolina and originally were going to forfeit the game. Florida A&M decided to play, though, and lost, 56-24.

Florida A&M finished with a 9-2 record in 2022, it's first winning season since 2011.