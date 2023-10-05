Feinstein funeral: Watch live as late senator is laid to rest in San Francisco

The casket of Sen. Dianne Feinstein lies in the Rotunda at City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

Funeral services for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein will be held Thursday afternoon in San Francisco. The six-term Democrat from California and the oldest member of the Senate died last week at the age of 90.

San Francisco City Hall will serve as a backdrop for the memorial for Feinstein, who was the first woman to serve as the city’s mayor.

The funeral was supposed to be open to the public, but officials announced late Wednesday that it would be closed due to nonspecific security concerns.

Former President Bill Clinton, Vice President Kamala Harris and at least three dozen members of Congress — including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — are expected to attend the service, which will include eulogies from Harris, Schumer, Pelosi, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Feinstein's granddaughter Eileen Mariano and a recorded message from President Biden.

"Senator Dianne Feinstein was a pioneering American and a true trailblazer," Biden said in a proclamation ordering all flags at the White House as well as government buildings and military outposts to be flown at half-staff in her memory. "In San Francisco, she showed enormous poise and courage in the wake of tragedy and became a powerful voice for American values. In the United States Senate, she turned passion into purpose and led the fight to ban assault weapons, also making her mark on everything from national security to the environment to protecting civil liberties.

"Senator Feinstein was a role model for so many Americans and she had an immense impact on younger female leaders for whom she generously opened doors," Biden added. "She was a historic figure, and our country will benefit from her legacy for generations."

Following the memorial service, Feinstein will be buried in a private ceremony.

Yahoo News will provide a livestream of the funeral beginning at 3:45 p.m. ET. Tune in here.