Fantasy Hockey Trade Analyzer: Good time to buy low on Cam Talbot

Nashville Predators v Los Angeles Kings LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Cam Talbot #39 of the Los Angeles Kings looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Nashville Predators at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images) (Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images)

By Corey Abbott, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

This week's trade targets are highlighted by a struggling netminder, a future star defender and an intriguing buy-low blueliner. Additionally, it may be time to explore trades for some struggling talent, including a couple of forwards who have taken big steps backward.

TRADE FOR

Cam Talbot, G, Los Angeles Kings (83% rostered)

Talbot has hit a rough patch, going 2-7-4 with an .893 save percentage over his past 13 appearances. He has surrendered four or more goals four times during that stretch, which has led to David Rittich taking over the No. 1 job. However, the move may not last very long, especially if Rittich's 4-3 shootout loss to San Jose on Monday is any indication. As a result, Talbot makes for a strong choice as a buy-low candidate.

Talbot went 12-4-1 with a .933 save percentage and two shutouts across 17 contests to begin the 2023-24 campaign. He held the opposition to two goals or fewer 12 times during that period. With an average draft position of 168.1, Talbot has been an outstanding value addition for fantasy managers behind a strong defensive group in Los Angeles. According to Natural Stat Trick, Los Angeles has surrendered the second-fewest high-danger scoring chances. The Kings also rank third in the league with only 27.6 shots against per game and have the sixth-best save percentage (.909) despite the team's recent struggles. Talbot has plenty of bounce-back appeal behind that group.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Talbot for Jake Sanderson

Brock Faber, D, Minnesota Wild (57% rostered)

Faber has provided plenty of category coverage during his 2023-24 rookie campaign. He has compiled three goals, 27 points, 70 shots on net, 89 blocked shots, 32 hits and 22 PIM through 46 appearances. In addition to having plenty of long-term fantasy upside, Faber has proven that he should be rostered in more redraft formats. Exploring a trade for him now is a good idea whether you're in a dynasty league or not.

Faber has erupted for 11 points, including 10 assists, in his past nine outings. He has notched one goal and six helpers during a four-game point spree going into Tuesday night's action. Faber's offensive production has been a bit uneven, but he has been settling into more of a rhythm recently. With Jared Spurgeon expected to miss the rest of the season due to a hip injury, Faber stands a very good chance of staying on the top power-play combination. He already leads the Wild, and all first-year players, in average ice time per game (24:44) this season.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Faber for Luke Hughes

Hampus Lindholm, D, Boston Bruins (55% rostered)

Lindholm has been a disappointment in 2023-24 following his 53-point breakout performance last season. He was a multi-category monster during his first full campaign in Boston, compiling 10 goals, 43 assists, 56 PIM, 158 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 78 hits and a league-leading plus-49 rating in 80 games. Fantasy managers were likely expecting much more from the blueliner, especially after he had an average draft position of 116.9. However, he hasn't been holding up his end of the bargain with one goal, 17 points, 61 shots and 65 blocks through 46 appearances

The good news is that Lindholm has been contributing more offensively of late. He has collected 10 helpers, including three on the power play, in his past 12 outings. Lindholm also has 11 shots on goal, seven hits and 15 blocks during that stretch. Lindholm still has plenty of ground to cover to get back to the level he played at last season, but he makes for a solid buy-low candidate at this time.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Lindholm for Mattias Ekholm

TRADE AWAY

Martin Necas, C/RW, Carolina Hurricanes (66% rostered)

Necas was one of the best early waiver-wire additions of last season. He likely helped plenty of fantasy managers win their leagues thanks to his explosion of 28 goals, 71 points, 240 shots on target and 57 hits across 82 contests during the 2022-23 campaign. Unfortunately, he has fallen short of expectations since then. Necas has been productive since his return from an upper-body injury, which presents fantasy poolies with an opportunity to sell high on him.

Necas only had two goals and eight points in 14 outings before missing five games. He spent most of his breakout campaign playing alongside Andrei Svechnikov, who has missed chunks of 2023-24 due to injuries and has skated with different players when he's been in the lineup. Most of Necas' ice time this season has come with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Michael Bunting as his linemates, and he's been playing with Stefan Noesen and Jack Drury of late.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Necas and Phillip Danault for Joel Eriksson Ek and Tyler Bertuzzi

Jamie Benn, LW, Dallas Stars (71% rostered)

Benn racked up 33 goals on 190 shots and added 45 assists in 82 contests last season. He was expected to regress after benefiting from a career-high 17.4% shooting rate during his age-33 season, which has come to fruition in 2023-24. Benn only has eight goals and 28 points through 46 appearances, which puts him on pace for a 51-point performance.

Benn went into Tuesday night's action with three goals and five assists in 19 outings. He has averaged only 14:49 of ice time per game during that span. He still has trade value despite his offensive struggles, so feel free to make a move.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Benn and Jakob Chychrun for Robert Thomas and Justin Faulk