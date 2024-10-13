Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Early pickups for Week 7

Houston Texans v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 13: DeMario Douglas #3 of the New England Patriots carries the ball for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images) (Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are some options to consider for Week 7, which will feature two teams (the Bears and Cowboys) on bye.

Isaac Guerendo, RB, San Francisco 49ers (4% rostered)

The 49ers' bad injury luck at RB continues this season. Already down Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco lost Jordan Mason for a chunk of Thursday's win with a shoulder injury. He tried to return, but would ultimately spend the rest of the game on the sidelines after being diagnosed with an AC joint sprain.

Enter: 2024 draft pick, Isaac Guerendo.

Guerendo carried the load with Mason unavailable and looked good doing so, rushing 10 times for 99 yards against the Seahawks. He had a walk-in touchdown but decided to stop short of the goal line in order to run the clock out.

Mason's injury has been called day-to-day, so with 10 days to heal before the 49ers play again there's a chance he'll be able to go in Week 7. That said, with San Fran already so thin at RB and CMC's return date still up in the air, it would behoove the team to keep Mason fresh. At the very least, Guerendo is a high-upside backup with some standalone value in the short-term who should be rostered in way more leagues.

Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals (16%)

To the dismay of Cardinals fans and fantasy managers alike, Marvin Harrison Jr. left the Week 6 game against the Packers with a concussion. As expected, Trey McBride became the first option in the pecking order for Arizona, but wide receiver Michael Wilson scored the team's only touchdown on the day.

Another big target for Kyler Murray, the 6-foot-2 Wilson has flashed in the past as a secondary option in the passing game, but he'll likely be needed to step up if MHJ has to miss Week 7 while in the protocol. Wilson would become a startable option in deep leagues if that's the scenario.

DeMario Douglas, WR, New England Patriots (7%)

One week after DeMario Douglas led the Patriots offense in targets with Jacoby Brissett under center, the receiver did the same thing in Drake Maye's first start.

Maye flashed in a seriously tough matchup, and Douglas was oftentimes the beneficiary. The Patriots might not have an embarrassment of riches on offense and their line isn't great, but Maye and Douglas showed a strong connection. And not every week is going to be as tough as Week 6 — the Patriots will travel to London to face the Jaguars in Week 7. Jacksonville's defense has been the gift that keeps on giving in both fantasy and reality this season. Douglas is officially a flex option with upside.