Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: QBs

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)

If you were a fan of the 2024 quarterback class, Week 6 was something special, as a whopping four rookie quarterbacks scored 20 or more fantasy points. Caleb Williams was the star of the show, of course, leading all QBs with 29.64 fantasy points, including four touchdowns through the air and 56 rushing yards to the joy of fantasy managers.

Unfortunately, most folks have already caught onto his fantasy relevance, so he's not accessible on most waiver wires. You might just find some surprise value, however, in New England in No. 3 pick Drake Maye or Broncos QB Bo Nix, both currently unrostered in more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Maye was the fourth rookie quarterback to make his NFL debut this past week, having an up-and-down outing where he posted 243 passing yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs but saved his fantasy day with another 38 yards on the ground. Maye led the team in rushing, showcasing some of his athleticism which is a huge plus for fantasy managers. This week, the Patriots will travel overseas to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars who just allowed a monster breakout game to Williams.

Nix is interesting, too, heading into Week 7 having scored 19+ fantasy points in three of the last four weeks, including 21+ fantasy points in each of the last two. Nix has been showcasing his mobility as well, with 47 or more rushing yards or a rushing touchdown in three of the last four games.

Find out where rookie Drake Maye, Nix and the rest of the quarterbacks slated to start fall in our team's Week 7 quarterback rankings:

Are you trusting any of these rookies in your Week 7 lineups?