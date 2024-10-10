Fantasy Football Week 6: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 6 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 6 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
D/ST
Kickers

PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
D/ST
Kickers

🧐 Week 5 Strategy

Week 6 sleepers: Overlooked lineup options

Numbers Do Lie: Adjust expectations for two key rookie receivers

Bust candidates: Players who could disappoint

Matchups to exploit to give you an edge

Trade Analyzer: Players to trade for/away

Which players will make or break your lineup?

Storylines to watch: JuJu enters the Rice role — but can we trust it?

Running back report: Latest on fantasy's most important position

Panic Meter: Time to worry about these struggling players?

Fact or Fluke: Is the scoring spike here to stay?

Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position

Coming Friday 🔜

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 6 Conviction Picks

Week 5 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 6

Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Coming Friday 🔜 Week 6 preview, lineup advice

Fantasy Film Room: Two new rookie QBs get the call

Stats you need to know for Week 6

Panic Meter: Time to worry about two top-five-ADP RBs?

Week 5 recap: What mattered most?

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch

Can the 49ers bounce back against the Seahawks on Thursday Night?
Who’s better for the Colts’ WRs: Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco?
James Conner set to feast against Packers’ defense
Breece Hall's redemption vs. Bills in Week 6
Why Chase Brown could have a monster Week 6
Is George Pickens primed for a rebound in Week 6?
Tony Pollard’s prime matchup vs. the Colts
Why Lamar Jackson's dominance will continue in Week 6
How Jayden Daniels transformed Terry McLaurin
Can Chuba Hubbard keep his hot streak alive in Week 6?
Why it's time to buy low on De'Von Achane's fantasy stock
Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 6
Why fantasy managers should worry about Breece Hall
Care/Don't Care: Cowboys boosted by Tolbert, Dowdle while Steelers offense goes backwards
Josh Allen and the Bills pass offense could be a bumpier fantasy ride than expected
Fantasy Football Live schedule: Twice as much help this season
