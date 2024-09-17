Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: QBs

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr works out prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Through two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, New Orleans Saints OC Klint Kubiak and QB Derek Carr are looking like the second coming of Sean Payton and Drew Brees. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers are down so bad they've now benched their 2023 No. 1 overall pick in favor of soon-to-be 37-year-old Andy Dalton. Who saw that one coming?

Whether you drafted an elite quarterback option who's disappointed so far like Patrick Mahomes or you've discovered Geno Smith as a waiver wire wonder and are curious as to whether or not he can keep up the hot streak, the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy are here to help with their Week 3 quarterback rankings:

Which quarterback will finish atop the Week 3 leaderboard?