Fantasy Football 2023: Half-PPR Mock Draft (12-team)

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew took part in a one-round, half-PPR mock draft, their first of 2023.

Check out the results of the mock below.

Round 1, Pick 1: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

It's his time in the sun at No. 1 overall. Jefferson is an elite talent playing in an offense that moves him around to get him in favorable spots. He can have a 20-TD season at some point. — Matt Harmon

Round 1, Pick 2: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Kicked myself a little bit after this for not going Chase. However, fully believe McCaffrey has a unique ceiling and floor combo and is a difference-maker at the RB spot. — Harmon

Round 1, Pick 3: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Incoming third-year breakout? Chase went over 1,000 yards with nine TDs in only 12 games last season. He's a target hog in an explosive offense, and all signs point to him having a career year. — Dan Titus

Round 1, Pick 4: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

A Week 4 ankle injury derailed a promising third season for Taylor, but the former rushing champ comes into the '23-24 fully healthy with a new head coach who runs the ball incessantly. I'm here for JT's bounce-back campaign, and I feel better about taking him over Austin Ekeler — of course, this is all wishful thinking that Taylor rejoins the team amid a contract and trade-request dispute. — Titus

Round 1, Pick 5: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Bankable as a pass-catcher and belongs in the first round no matter what happens to his goal-line equity. — Scott Pianowski

Round 1, Pick 6: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

Getting near a dangerous mileage, but Brian Daboll (and even Daniel Jones) have this offense moving in the right direction, and Barkley looked like a bell cow last year. — Pianowski

Round 1, Pick 7: Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Kupp averaged by far the most PPR points per game last season when on the field and should get all the targets in a depleted Rams offense. We just need Kupp's recent hamstring ailment to be minor, and Matthew Stafford to return healthy. — Dalton Del Don

Round 1, Pick 8: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

The electric rookie is set for three-down work in a run-heavy offense with a loaded offensive line. Robinson has an argument to be ranked immediately as fantasy's top RB (Atlanta's schedule appears highly favorable too). — Del Don

Round 1, Pick 9: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

If you're looking for signs of decline with Kelce, you won't find 'em in his 2022 game log. He just delivered career highs in receptions (110) and receiving touchdowns (12), then gave us a stellar postseason. No other player provides a positional edge quite like Kelce. — Andy Behrens

Round 1, Pick 10: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Hill somehow produced career highs in catches (119) and receiving yards (1,710) in his first season without Patrick Mahomes. He's ridiculous — cartoonishly fast, as explosive as any receiver in NFL history. — Behrens

Round 1, Pick 11: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

I'm all-in on a Kareem-Hunt-less Chubb in 2023. The best pure runner in football should be even better in a full offseason alongside Deshaun Watson. — Mo Castillo

Round 1, Pick 12: Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

Consistent greatness. I'm not sure there's a massive ceiling with Diggs like the ones some of his younger counterparts have (although fourth in yards/targets and second in touchdowns at his position is a pretty good ceiling), but few players have safer floors than he does, and I feel comfortable taking him here before the turn. I also am coming around to the idea of Diggs and Josh Allen entering this season hungry and motivated after the way 2022 ended. — Castillo