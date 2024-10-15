Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Flex (Full-PPR)

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 13: Diontae Johnson #5 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images) (Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

Things aren't perfect for the Carolina Panthers at quarterback right now ... but they are perfect for one wide receiver who's suddenly found his way into weekly flex consideration — Diontae Johnson. It seemed all offseason as though Johnson could be one of the better values in fantasy football drafts as the presumed clear-cut WR1 in a new Dave Canales offense. However, poor play from Bryce Young hindered Johnson's shot at fantasy relevance.

Though Andy Dalton hasn't been a perfect solution for the Panthers specifically, he has provided a much-needed spark to the passing game, and this week, they'll get a matchup against one of the league's worst secondaries that could put Johnson in the mix for his fourth top-15 finish at WR this season.

Is Johnson a must-flex asset in your Week 7 lineups? Find out where he landed in our team's Week 7 PPR flex rankings:

