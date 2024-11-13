Fantasy football power rankings for all 32 NFL teams in November

NFL: NOV 11 Dolphins at Rams INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) catches the ball for a gain during the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams on November 11, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's a simple goal for fantasy managers — go where the points are. Identify the juiciest NFL offenses, and take as many of their players as you can.

Now that we're in the middle of November, it's a good time to take stock of the offenses we trust and the ones we don't. Here's how I view all 32 teams for the fantasy value they collectively offer.

All fantasy weekly grades are from FantasyPros using half-point PPR scoring.

1. San Francisco 49ers (Previous Power Ranking: 3)

No, they're not the best team in the NFL or even the NFC. They might not even win their division. But Christian McCaffrey instantly returned to bell-cow status and Jauan Jennings is already a WR2 for fantasy purposes, settling into the X role that Brandon Aiyuk vacated.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (5)

Jalen Hurts has become unfair with his success at the goal line, and there's more than enough left over for Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

3. Baltimore Ravens (7)

It's hard to believe this is an age-30 season for Derrick Henry; he's second in broken tackles and second in yards after contact (to be fair, there's some double counting when you mention both stats). And Henry's career trend shows he usually gets better as a season moves along. The Ravens have been slow to onboard Diontae Johnson, and even when Johnson gets more snaps, this passing game has several other legitimate options. I wouldn't blame anyone who cut Johnson.

4. Detroit Lions (1)

The backfield has two easy plays, but Amon-Ra St. Brown has been the only constant in the downfield passing game. Jameson Williams is their x-factor, the boom-bust guy.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (10)

The Bengals are the runaway leaders in pass rate over expectation, so Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are ready to tilt fantasy seasons. Chase Brown will be impactful, too; Khalil Herbert's acquisition was merely a depth play.

6. Buffalo Bills (2)

All summer we wondered who was the right answer in the pass-catching room. But sometimes there are no right answers.

7. Minnesota Vikings (4)

Sam Darnold consistently pushes the ball downfield and most of his passing metrics are well above league average. But he lags in two critical areas — his sack and interception rates are both below code. When you can't avoid negative plays, you play with a capped upside. Kevin O'Connell is a dreamy play designer, but eventually, Darnold's mistake-prone nature will take this team down.

8. Green Bay Packers (6)

The Green Bay passing pie always smells good, but that pie is cut into several pieces. Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Tucker Kraft and Christian Watson are all sitting between 39 and 47 targets. Jordan Love has raised his touchdown rate and YPA this year, but he's also seen a major spike in interceptions.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8)

If strength of schedule is one of your concepts, the Buccaneers could be your team. Tampa Bay has faced the hardest schedule in football to this point, and now it's the easiest moving forward. The Cowboys and Panthers are waiting in the final two weeks of the fantasy playoffs.

10. Seattle Seahawks (9)

The Seahawks have finally unlocked Jaxon-Smith Njigba, but the offense isn't the same without DK Metcalf. Give Seattle credit for keeping it moving — they play at the second-fastest pace in the league.

11. Atlanta Falcons (10)

Kirk Cousins went ballistic in his two starts against Tampa Bay. In his other starts this year, he averages a QB20 finish. For some reason, the Falcons gave Tyler Allgeier three straight goal-line rushes last week — all unsuccessful — before Bijan Robinson finished the job.

12. Arizona Cardinals (14)

Could we get some consistency from Kyler Murray? Consider his weekly finishes: QB15, QB1, QB17, QB24, QB5, QB25, QB5, QB12, QB30, QB4. James Conner has been the most underrated back in football for a couple of years.

13. L.A. Rams (28)

Most rankings have Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp close together every week, but Nacua's upside is higher when you consider how often the Rams prioritize him on a pass route.

14. Kansas City Chiefs (17)

Travis Kelce did very little the first three weeks, but Rashee Rice was hurt in Week 3. Kelce since then: TE5, TE7, TE30, TE4, TE3, TE1. The original plan was to save Kelce more for the playoffs, but plans have to be flexible when you hit a pothole.

15. Washington Commanders (11)

Jayden Daniels has been everything we dreamed about and the long-awaited Terry McLaurin career season has been glorious. But there isn't a second receiver getting home on this roster, surprisingly.

16. Houston Texans (15)

Joe Mixon has five 100-yard games and eight touchdowns, surviving despite a Houston offensive line that hasn't played well. Nico Collins is desperately needed back to fix the downfield passing game, but perhaps John Metchie III's Week 10 breakout has some stickiness.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (19)

The Steelers have the lowest pass rate over expectation in the league, which means Najee Harris is an automatic fantasy starter for the year and Jaylen Warren carries some flex appeal. George Pickens has WR3 and WR5 finishes in his last three starts, clearly better off now that Russell Wilson is the Pittsburgh starter. Not that Pittsburgh played an easy schedule to this point; it's about to get considerably harder.

18. Miami Dolphins (25)

Tua Tagovailoa is back but it hasn't been much fun: QB22, QB19, QB22. The Dolphins don't trust their offensive line and they're worried about Tua's health, and it shows in the play-calling.

19. Indianapolis Colts (20)

The Colts played the 11th-hardest schedule for the first 10 weeks, but they face the third-easiest slate from this point forward. So it's the perfect time to go back to Anthony Richardson, even if it's not the best news for anyone holding tickets for this WR room.

20. L.A. Chargers (27)

The Chargers are never going to be a proactive passing team, but Justin Herbert's efficiency stats are a dream. As we meander through heavy bye-week season, Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey are both worth considering. TE Will Dissly, too.

21. Denver Broncos (31)

Audric Estimé was justly chased in the free agent pool this week, the new two-down pounder in Denver. But he had a limited receiving profile in college and hasn't caught a pass in the NFL yet, so understand we're talking about a capped upside. Courtland Sutton is starting to click with Bo Nix, hitting WR7 and WR7 the last two weeks.

22. Chicago Bears (21)

The Chicago offensive line is obviously a problem, but remember that sacks are more a quarterback stat than an offensive line stat. Caleb Williams is holding onto the ball too long, not that departed OC Shane Waldron did him any favors. Chicago played the second-easiest schedule to this point; it's the hardest in football moving forward.

23. NY Jets (22)

Coaches have been fired. Play sheets have switched hands. Signature trades have been made. There are no more cards to play. Fold the hand.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (23)

There's nothing really wrong with Tank Bigsby, but the situation around him is falling apart. Trevor Lawrence isn't healthy, the team is losing games, too many game scripts get out of hand. The Jaguars don't use Bigsby in the passing game much and Travis Etienne Jr. has also returned. That's why Bigsby might be a justified cut in some leagues right now.

25. NY Giants (24)

Nobody sees Drew Lock as a savior, but Daniel Jones probably deserves to be benched when the Giants return from their bye. Tyrone Tracy Jr. has shoved Devin Singletary out of the way, notable when you consider Singletary's history with head coach Brian Daboll.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (26)

Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers are fantasy-playable, Alexander Mattison too if you want some empty volume. But there are no right answers in this quarterback room, and the Raiders defense is also getting trampled most weeks.

27. Cleveland Browns (30)

Hope for Jameis Winston to beat New Orleans this week, because this fantasy offense is far more interesting with Winston as opposed to Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Last three games for Cedric Tillman: WR14, WR3, WR12.

28. Tennessee Titans (29)

Calvin Ridley has shown he can produce with both quarterbacks, so welcome back to the Circle of Trust. Tony Pollard is gallantly playing every week despite injuries that keep him out of practice; keep an eye on Tyjae Spears.

29. New Orleans Saints (12)

Their smashing 2-0 start feels like it was 15 years ago. Alvin Kamara has been fantasy royalty all year, but his heavy workload is concerning given his frame and career resume.

30. New England Patriots (32)

Drake Maye checks all the boxes: athletic, competitive, accurate. The mediocre offensive line in front of him has not held him back much. Rhamondre Stevenson has been a credit RB21 through the opening 10 weeks.

31. Dallas Cowboys (13)

It's no fun to pull the plug on an offense, but we have no choice. You play CeeDee Lamb, sure, and maybe you hold your nose and use Rico Dowdle. Jake Ferguson plays tight end, so you might be stuck there. But this offense probably has no chance with Cooper Rush and Trey Lance.

32. Carolina Panthers (18)

Chuba Hubbard has been one of the fantasy steals of the year, but he's the only playable guy on the roster. Imagine what Hubbard could do if he could face his own defense, the biggest rushing giveaway in the league.