Fantasy Football Draft Advice: Early sleeper candidates, rookie expectations, strategy tips and more

Editor's note: In some instances, questions and answers have been edited slightly for readability.

Question: Which rookies are going to be fantasy relevant this year?

Matt's answer: Tons of RBs!

Ashton Jeanty will be a Round 1 pick, tons of volume available with the Raiders and a proven run-first coach.

Kaleb Johnson should start right away and fits the Steelers zone-heavy system.

Quinshon Judkins will also likely start for the Browns but ... how many TDs are they gonna score?

Lastly, RJ Harvey is already your favorite fantasy analyst's top rookie "sleeper" RB.

Question: Any tips for someone who's doing fantasy football for the first time?

Matt's answer: Don't be too overly bought into consensus opinion. Outliers win you championships, so don;t be afraid to lean into volatile players with unknowns. Also, have fun and don't let it stress you out.

Question: What receivers and running backs not in the first or second round do you feel good about?

Matt's answer: If Rashee Rice avoids suspension and is healthy entering the season, he is going to catch 100+ passes. Ricky Pearsall is a much deeper sleeper this year. Much deeper down the list — and may not get drafted — is Jack Bech, rookie from the Raiders. Big slot who fits with what Chip Kelly wants to do and was one of my favorite prospects.

RB wise, Kaleb Johnson is among rookies and I've taken shots on. Both Tank Bigsby and Bhayshul Tuten in Jacksonville with Liam Coen bringing a revived run game in. I generally think Travis Etienne Jr. is on the downhill. Also, if Aaron Jones gets banged up, Jordan Mason was 2nd in the NFL in rushing yards last year in Weeks 1-7. We know he can play and the Vikings just beefed up their interior OL.

Question: What's your routine like to prepare to make all this fantasy content?

Matt's answer: High protein breakfast right after waking, walk 40+ mins right after and stretch for 10+ mins after.

On a serious note, my main thing right now is charting as many WRs as possible for Reception Perception, keeping up with the news and working on full projections for every player by July.

Question: Who are you lower on this coming year vs consensus rankings?

Matt's answer: I am not trying to draft into many Dolphins this year and therefore lower on Tyreek Hill. Trying to be a year early on the decline than late. Also not convinced DJ Moore should be the consensus 39th overall ranked player and none of the other Chicago pass catchers are inside the top 80.

Question: Will either Puka Nacua or Davante Adams reach 1,000 yards if they both (and Matthew Stafford) stay healthy? Who is a better pick at their current ADP?

Matt's answer: I am drafting both at ADP, I think Puka should rank higher because he's in his prime and has played in the offense before. Both can reach 1K yards in this offense but more importantly, more than enough scoring opportunities to go around.

Question: Who is your hardest player to rank or project this far out from the season?

Matt's answer: Always volatile projections are players coming off injury. Brandon Aiyuk is a good example. Top 10 WR in the NFL when playing at full health but when is that gonna be?

Question: I'm the only person in my league who hasn't won a fantasy football championship — any advice?

Matt's answer: Draft into more upside and take more risks this year.

Question: Who is your favorite sleeper WR for this upcoming season?

Matt's answer: Ricky Pearsall is a great bet this season as is Kyle Williams — the rookie WR for the New England Patriots with Drake Maye ready to rock in Year 2.

Question: So, it sounds like an easy Pearsall > Jauan Jennings in SF for you?

Matt's answer: Not necessarily but Pearsall goes last among 49ers WRs in drafts, so he's the bet I like to make right now. Big fan of his ability to separate and play multiple roles in SF.

Question: which round of drafts do you see the talent dropoff at wide receiver this year?

Matt's answer: WR29 looks like a cliff to me right now where we start to get into some really shaky profiles. There will be hits from this range but the certainty decreases.

Question: Is Roman Wilson a lock to be the WR2 in Pittsburgh?

Matt's answer: Nah I don't think so. I was lower on him as a prospect and he did nothing as a rookie. They like Calvin Austin a good bit. Not sure a WR2 even matters in Pittsburgh for fantasy.

Question: Do you have any must-draft players yet?

Matt's answer: A little too early for me to have "must-draft" players, but I am really into Rome Odunze outside of the top 35 WRs. Much better player than the rookie stats show.

Question: What A your thoughts on Jaxon Smith-Njigba?

Matt's answer: Finishing top 5 in the NFL in receiving yards is within his range of outcomes. Better man-coverage player than people think and can play outside. New offense in Seattle is definitely a variable to consider but generally want to bet on young ascending WRs, especially guys who are clearly the WR1 on their team.

Question: Do you think Bech will get meaningful targets this year?

Matt's answer: I do. Wide open WR room with Jakobi Meyers the only proven guy and he lined up inside on only 33% of snaps last year. Plenty of room for Bech to be the big slot and win on horizontal routes.

Question: Where do you see Travis Hunter going in drafts?

Matt's answer: I have him ranked around WR30ish in drafts and I think that's where he will go. He is such an fantastic WR prospect and I love Liam Coen's offense based on what we saw last year.

Question: Are you waiting on QB or paying up for a top-tier name?

Matt's answer: If I can't get Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jayden Daniels — all of whom I think are elite Round 3 picks — I will wait.

Question: How big do you think the Ben Johnson/Liam Cohen exits will effect the Lions and Bucs for fantasy?

Matt's answer: Big losses but I trust Dan Campbell, who is a bigger part of the offense than people credit, to keep it a strong unit. We do have a podcast episode coming on this topic in the next month or so, keep an eye out for that. Think we see a small downgrade in Tampa but still a lot of talent.

