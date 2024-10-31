Fantasy Film Room: QB development criticism is overblown + Cowboys offense is doomed | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two do a deep dive on four offenses that could be good, bad or stuck in mid. Harmon and Tice look at the Bengals, Cowboys, Dolphins and Vikings offense to see if their recent downward trends are a sign of things to come.

After the break, Nate shares why he's nerding out about the Atlanta Falcons offense and why all their top skill players could be massive fantasy difference makers down the stretch. In the 'saying the quiet part out loud' segment, Tice shares his initial thoughts on the 2025 draft class and Harmon shares his thoughts on the recent criticism around young QB development in the NFL. The two end the show by previewing the TNF clash between the Houston Texans and New York Jets:

(5:30) - Good, bad or stuck in mid? Deep dives on Bengals, Cowboys, Dolphins and Vikings offenses

(43:10) - Nate is nerding out about this: Falcons offense

(52:35) - Saying quiet part out loud: 2025 draft class is kind of mid

(58:00) - Saying quiet part out loud: The young QB development criticism has gotten overblown

(1:17:05) - TNF Preview and prop bets

