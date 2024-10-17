Fantasy Film Room: 4 offenses we need fixed for fantasy | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

https://yahoo-fantasy-forecast.simplecast.com/episodes/fantasy-film-room-4-offenses-we-need-fixed-for-fantasy

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two look into four offenses that have gotten off to uneven starts to the season that have players the fantasy world is counting on. Harmon and Tice do a deep dive on the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, L.A. Chargers and Miami Dolphins. The two look at what's gone wrong so far and what ways each team can tweak, fix and evolve their offenses the rest of the season. The two also preview the 'instant classic' TNF matchup between the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.

(2:20) - Offense we need to fix for fantasy: Arizona Cardinals

(25:15) - Offense we need to fix for fantasy: Jacksonville Jaguars

(42:35) - Offense we need to fix for fantasy: Los Angeles Chargers

(54:30) - Offense we need to fix for fantasy: Miami Dolphins

(1:03:45) - TNF preview and prop bets: Broncos @ Saints

