Fantasy Basketball Preview: Northwest Division

Get ready for your fantasy basketball drafts with Dan Titus' division previews for the 2024-25 NBA season. On today's slate: the Northwest.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder's big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams will be gone after the fourth round in most fantasy basketball drafts.

I outlined why Hartenstein is one of my breakout centers, but in summary, his skill set fills a necessary void as a rebounder, additional rim protector and short-roll playmaker. Unfortunately, he'll miss 5-6 weeks with a fractured hand, so fantasy managers will have to wait on his impact. Treat him like Kristaps Porziņģis in terms of a draft-and-stash near the ninth or 10th rounds.

Conversely, Caruso is an elite 3-and-D stocks specialist who will make defenses pay as a catch-and-shoot threat on the perimeter. Caruso and Holmgren both get bumps up my latest ranks in the wake of Hartenstein's absence. Dort also likely sees an uptick in minutes as well.

Denver Nuggets

Rather than gush over Nikola Jokić being one of the best fantasy assets in the game, let's talk about Jamal Murray. The market doesn't seem concerned about Murray's health or lackluster performances in the 2024 playoffs and Paris Olympics. I wish I shared their optimism, but I'm fading Murray's fifth-round ADP.

Aaron Gordon is a player I've been targeting in points leagues. He's been thriving in the dunker's spot for Denver, and it's unlocked his ability to accumulate various fantasy stats through scoring, rebounding and generating assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Are we ready for Anthony Edwards' true breakout season? I've ranked him late-first in category leagues because this is the year he takes another leap in scoring, improved efficiency and stock accumulation. For all the disrespect Rudy Gobert receives, he's a double-double machine who should swat a couple of shots a game. Gobert's mid-fourth ADP is fair, but I'd prefer to get him toward the end of the fourth round.

Finch confirmed Julius Randle is starting at PF, so expect Naz Reid to remain in a similar role as last year. Reid's coming off a career year where he took home Sixth Man of the Year honors and his ADP is understated at 100. Conley is another player whose ADP is low. At 36, he's still an effective passer who can help fantasy managers in steals and 3s beyond the 10th round.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland is one of the least intriguing teams in fantasy basketball. I've willingly drafted Anfernee Simons because his ADP is affordable in the seventh round, even though you might be able to snag him in the eighth. When it comes to drafting Deandre Ayton, I prefer waiting for a round or two to scoop a big man who won't cost a fifth-round pick.

Jerami Grant will probably find his way to another team at some point, but until then, he's only useful for points and 3s — an easy fade even at his ADP.

Deni Avdija is a player I'm expecting to outperform his ADP. He's a sleeper going in the 11th round with a versatile skillset for fantasy. Scoot Henderson is better for points leagues, but if you can stomach his inefficiency and turnovers, he could make for a decent source of points and assists in the backend of drafts.

Utah Jazz

Walker Kessler is one of the best values on the fantasy draft board. Whether he's being showcased for a trade or not, Kessler is trending to be a low-end double-double threat who will be among the league leaders in blocks per game.

I like Collin Sexton as an early ninth-rounder. When he joined the starting unit last year, Sexton provided seventh-round value. All signs point to him resuming that role, so fantasy managers are getting him at a nice discount.

Keyonte George avoided a severe knee injury, and it looks like he'll be playing in Utah's final preseason game. George is a solid option for points leagues and could outperform his ADP in category formats if he can improve his efficiency and reduce his turnover rate.

Taylor Hendricks is a late-round flier who offers some defensive upside and 3s, but the volume is a question mark until the vets are traded.