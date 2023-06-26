Fantasy Baseball Week 13 Preview: Take advantage of some of the best pitching streamers

St. Louis Cardinals v Texas Rangers ARLINGTON, TX - JUNE 6: Dane Dunning #33 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Globe Life Field on June 6, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Welcome to the June 26-29 edition of the fantasy Weekday Primer, which contains the best pitching streamers we have seen in several weeks. A handful of must-start hurlers are in the list below, and several other men worthy of strong consideration. On the hitting side, it’s a race to the waiver wire to grab Dodgers and Rangers.

Matchups to target

Dodgers vs. Rockies

The Dodgers have a terrific lineup that can take advantage of the opportunity to play three games at hitter-friendly Coors Field. David Peralta (2%) should be utilized against right-handed starters on Tuesday and Thursday, while Miguel Rojas (1%) and Jason Heyward (1%) are underrated options. And finally, this could be a last-gasp opportunity for Miguel Vargas (28%) to satisfy fantasy managers.

Rangers vs. Tigers

This could get ugly. A Texas lineup that leads the Majors in runs scored will host four games against a mediocre Tigers staff. With Detroit deploying two righties and a pair of southpaw starters, finding the best overall Rangers is key. Leody Taveras (51%) and Ezequiel Durán (66%) headline that group, with Mitch Garver (7%) as a potential catching streamer in deeper formats.

Mariners vs. Nationals

Washington is sending out a trio of suspect starters in this series and ranks 28th as a team in June ERA. This is a good chance for Jarred Kelenic (69%) to get on track, and Cal Raleigh (52%) is a great option for those who stream catchers. Mike Ford (0%) and Jose Cabellero (1%) can be considered in deep leagues.

Matchups to Avoid

D-backs vs. Rays

Tampa continues to be a nightmare matchup for opposing hitters, ranking second in the majors in ERA, which includes a 3.34 mark this month. Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker are the only three Arizona hitters who should be started in most leagues. Those in roto formats who need steals can continue to consider Jake McCarthy.

Twins @ Braves

A mediocre Twins lineup could struggle to score runs against three skilled right-handed starters from a Braves team that ranks ninth in ERA. In fact, I wouldn’t start any Minnesota hitter in 10-team leagues this week.

Cardinals vs. Astros

A St. Louis team that has struggled to find its way this year is unlikely to turn things around against an Astros staff that leads the majors in ERA and is deploying their two best starters during the series. Aside from Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado (and Tommy Edman in roto leagues), Cardinals hitters belong on the bench or waiver wire.

Seeking Steals

Those who hope to pick up a couple of extra steals this week should target speedsters in these contests.

Andrew Velazquez vs. White Sox: Velazquez will benefit from multiple infield injuries in Los Angeles and may start all three of four games during this upcoming series. Velazquez has swiped four bases in the past two weeks and could add to that total against catcher Yasmani Grandal, who sits second in baseball in steals allowed.

Jose Caballero vs. Nationals: Caballero has five steals since June 9 and remains available in nearly every Yahoo league. He could swipe another base when he faces a Nats team whose No. 1 catcher (Keibert Ruiz) leads the Majors in steals allowed.

Big Boppers

Looking to add a homer or two to your total this week? Consider streaming one of these players.

Josh Donaldson vs. JP Sears (Wednesday): Donaldson has had few chances to face lefties this year but has traditionally excelled in those matchups (career .925 OPS). He could go deep when he returns to his old stomping grounds to face Sears, who has logged one of the worst HR/9 rates (2.0) this year of any qualified pitcher.

Josh Naylor vs. Zack Greinke (Thursday): Although Greinke should be commended for holding down a rotation spot this late in his career, he has given up plenty of long balls in 2023. He could be taken deep by Naylor, who owns a lifetime .794 OPS against right-handers and has tallied 40 of his 46 career homers in those matchups.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers from Monday to Thursday, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parentheses.

Brayan Bello vs. MIA (Thursday, 50)

Dane Dunning vs. DET (Wednesday, 52)

Clarke Schmidt @ OAK (Thursday, 19)

Domingo German @ OAK (Wednesday, 34)

Braxton Garrett @ BOS (Wednesday, 63)

Bryan Woo vs. WSH (Tuesday, 17)

Garrett Whitlock vs. MIA (Tuesday, 37)

Gavin Williams @ KC (Tuesday, 37)

Logan Allen @ KC (Wednesday, 31)

Martín Pérez vs. DET (Tuesday, 45)

Reid Detmers vs. CWS (Tuesday, 42)

Andrew Abbott @ BAL (Tuesday, 67)

Julio Teherán @ NYM (Tuesday, 49)

JP Sears vs. NYY (Wednesday, 14)

J.P. France @ STL (Thursday, 26)

Wade Miley @ NYM (Wednesday, 32)

Ranger Suárez @ CHC (Tuesday, 40)

Kyle Gibson vs. CIN (Wednesday, 52)

Zack Greinke vs. CLE (Thursday, 8)

Michael Kopech @ LAA (Monday, 61)

Kyle Hendricks vs. PHI (Thursday, 26)