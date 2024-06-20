Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: 3 key hitting matchups to take advantage of

MLB: JUN 18 Diamondbacks at Nationals WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: Washington Nationals outfielder Jesse Winker (6) sprints to third base during the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals on June 18, 2024, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Those who follow baseball know all too well that a lack of offense across the league has been the story of the 2024 season. And the trend should continue this weekend, as many teams are scheduled to deploy a trio of solid starters from their effective rotations.

The good news is that the three clubs that can be identified as having favorable batting matchups also offer many serviceable hitters sitting on the waiver wire. On the pitching side, Reese Olson is in a tier of his own in terms of streamers with good skills and a favorable matchup.

Matchups to Target

Nationals @ Rockies

Washington ranks third in baseball in steals, which could make this club a fantasy goldmine for three games at a venue that enhances opportunities to get on base. And the good news is that only two players in this lineup are rostered in more than half of leagues. Jesse Winker (39%), Luis García Jr. (17%), Jacob Young (16%), Eddie Rosario (7%) and Nick Senzel (3%) could all contribute in a variety of ways. Finally, Keibert Ruiz (29%) is a good catching streamer this weekend.

Mariners @ Marlins

Seattle will face three southpaws with an ERA of 5.00 or higher during their series in Miami. The matchups make it easy to target streamers who hit high in the lineup against lefties, which means Mitch Garver (33%), Dylan Moore (12%) and Mitch Haniger (7%).

Tigers vs. White Sox

Facing the White Sox is less desirable than usual this weekend, as the club will deploy Erick Fedde, who has been effective this season, and two notable youngsters in Drew Thorpe and Jonathan Cannon. But this remains a favorable matchup overall, given that these are not ace-level starters and the team’s bullpen ranks 28th in ERA. And with all three weekend starters throwing from the right side, it’s easy to target Detroit players who hit high in the lineup against righties, which means Wenceel Perez (4%), Matt Vierling (38%) and Mark Canha (23%).

Matchups to Avoid

Angels @ Dodgers

In terms of volume, players on the Angels and Dodgers are poor streamers since the clubs will play just two games this weekend before sitting out on Sunday. Those who hit in the top half of the Dodgers lineup will need to remain active and a couple of Angels, such as Logan O’Hoppe and Luis Rengifo, may stay in some lineups, but players on waivers from these teams should remain there until Monday.

Cardinals @ Giants

These two teams will also play just two games this weekend, with both clubs getting Friday off. Neither club boasts a hitter who has ranked among the top 150 players this season, and the pitching matchup on Sunday (Jordan Wicks vs. Sonny Gray) should lead to a low-scoring affair. I would avoid players on both clubs until Monday, if possible.

Braves @ Yankees

Although this series will take place in a power-inducing venue, hitters on the Braves may have trouble finding success against three Yankees starters with an ERA under 3.40 and a bullpen with a 3.41 ERA. Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson will need to stay in lineups, but all other members of Atlanta’s offense at least deserve a critical assessment, including Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley.

Seeking Saves

Chad Green, 27% (Toronto Blue Jays)

Green has had some good fortune this year (.189 BABIP) and hasn’t pitched as well as is indicated by his 1.72 ERA and 0.89 WHIP. But fantasy managers aren’t making a long-term investment in the right-hander, and those who grab him now could get a save this weekend and a couple more next week before closer Jordan Romano returns from the IL.

Seeking Steals

Jacob Young, 16% / Jesse Winker, 41% (Washington Nationals)

As mentioned earlier in this article, the steal-happy Nats are perfectly positioned to swipe several bags when they visit Coors Field, an elite park for boosting batting averages. Young and Winker rank among the team’s top-three base stealers and are available in over 60% of Yahoo! leagues.

Wenceel Pérez, 4% (Detroit Tigers)

Pérez should hit high in the lineup and reach base a few times during a weekend series against a White Sox team that ranks 29th in baseball with a 1.41 WHIP. And the outfielder could swipe a base or two, as Chicago has allowed more steals than all but two teams.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in brackets.

Reese Olson vs. CWS (Sunday, 28)

Andrew Abbott vs. BOS (Friday, 45)

Tylor Megill @CHC (Saturday, 22)

Ben Lively vs. TOR (Saturday, 48)

Braxton Garrett vs. SEA (Sunday, 37)

Jonathan Cannon @DET (Sunday, 5)

Chris Paddack @OAK (Saturday, 18)

Alec Marsh @TEX (Sunday, 28)

Albert Suárez @HOU (Sunday, 26)

Aaron Civale @PIT (Sunday, 35)

Dane Dunning vs. KC (Sunday, 16)

Drew Thorpe @DET (Saturday, 14)