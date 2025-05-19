Fantasy Baseball 2-Start Pitcher Rankings: Top options to add on the waiver wire

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 14: Starting pitcher Logan Henderson #43 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on May 14, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

We seem to be alternating between good and bad two-start weeks, and this week’s group is definitely a downturn from the outstanding list that managers had to choose from last week. There are few appealing options, and grabbing many of the hurlers listed below will mean accessing one favorable start while crossing your fingers for the other outing. Things are much rosier on the hitting side, as many teams will play four games between now and Thursday. Players on the Phillies, Mariners and Athletics could be especially productive.

Two-Start Pitchers (listed in order of preference)

Logan Henderson, Brewers, 29% (vs. BAL, @PIT)

Henderson bucks the trend as the only two-start option this week who combines short-term potential and long-term upside. The rookie has looked great in his initial two starts, posting a 2.45 ERA, a 0.82 WHIP and a 16:2 K:BB ratio. He should keep things rolling against two offenses who are among the bottom 6 in runs scored.

Mitch Keller, Pirates, 33% (vs. CIN, vs. MIL)

Keller is coming off one of his best starts of the season, when he struck out eight Mets across seven innings of two-run ball. Overall, things haven’t changed for the 29-year-old, who is working on his third straight season of a low 4.00’s ERA and an unimpressive WHIP. He will benefit from making both starts at his pitcher-friendly home park, as throughout his career, Keller has logged an ERA at home that is nearly a full run lower than his mark on the road.

José Soriano, Angels, 26% (@ATH, vs. MIA)

Soriano has been inconsistent this year, logging four starts that covered at least six innings with one earned run or less, but a few other outings where he allowed far too many baserunners and finished with poor ratios. His skills are set in stone — the hard-throwing righty is going to log a mediocre strikeout rate and induce plenty of grounders, which leaves him prone to batted-ball tendencies. Because he rarely allows homers, Soriano should be fine at the Athletics hitter-friendly park, and a start against the Marlins could go very well.

Ben Brown, Cubs, 35% (@MIA, @CIN)

Managers who look past Brown’s 4.75 ERA and 1.56 WHIP may find a diamond in the rough this week. The right-hander has been largely felled by a .381 BABIP, although it is worth acknowledging that he gives up plenty of hard contact. Brown has already started to experience better batted-ball luck this month (.326 BABIP), which has helped him to log a 2.76 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP across three starts. His Marlins matchup is a favorable one, and even though plenty of homers are recorded in Cincinnati, Brown has not had struggles with the long ball in his career.

Hunter Dobbins, Red Sox, 8% (vs. NYM, BAL)

Dobbins is coming off his worst of five starts, but his overall numbers (3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP) are solid. The fact that the rookie has compiled a 23:4 K:BB ratio while allowing just three homers should give managers in 12-team leagues enough confidence to roll him out for a two-start week with average matchups.

Gavin Williams, Guardians, 36% (@MIN, @DET)

Williams has done some things well this season. The velocity on his fastball and curveball are up, which has helped him to record an impressive 27.3% strikeout rate. Unfortunately, his walk rate is up as well (12.8%), and he has continued a career-long pattern of allowing plenty of hard contact. The potential for Williams to record 12+ strikeouts makes him a viable option in points leagues and a risk-reward play in categories formats.

Bailey Falter, Pirates, 3% (vs. CIN, vs. MIL)

For the second straight season, Falter is pitching well enough to achieve streamer status. The lefty struggles to rack up strikeouts, but he limits walks and can maintain a low 4.00’s ERA and a WHIP in the range of 1.25. Having two home starts makes Falter more appealing, as his lifetime 3.84 ERA at PNC Park is notably lower than his overall career mark (4.55).

Logan Allen, Guardians, 8% (@MIN, @DET)

Simply put, Allen will not survive a 1.52 WHIP much longer. The lefty has managed to limit the damage thanks to an unsustainable 5.5% HR/FB rate and a solid 75.3% strand rate. I can’t recommend someone in 12-team leagues with a 31:20 K:BB ratio.

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in brackets.

Nick Martinez @PIT (Tuesday, 33)

Cade Horton @MIA (Wednesday, 23)

Hayden Birdsong vs. KC (Tuesday, 15)

Jack Leiter @CWS (Saturday, 34)

Andrew Heaney vs. CIN (Wednesday, 28)

Zebby Matthews vs. KC (Saturday, 27)

Jake Irvin vs. SF (Friday, 19)

Landen Roupp @WSH (Friday, 15)

Grant Holmes vs. SD (Friday, 36)

Noah Cameron @MIN (Friday, 12)

Michael Lorenzen @SF (Tuesday, 18)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

Phillies @ Rockies: The Phillies take their turn against the beleaguered Rockies pitching staff, and to make things even better, they get a four-game series at Coors Field. Most Philadelphia regulars are already widely rostered, but Max Kepler (4%) can be streamed.

Athletics vs. Angels: The Athletics should score their share of runs while facing three beatable right-handers at their offense-inducing home park. There are a couple outfielders who can be added, including JJ Bleday (24%) and Miguel Andújar (4%). This could also be a good week to give a second chance to slow-starting rookie Nick Kurtz (18%).

Mariners @ White Sox, Astros: Seattle will face four righties across the next four days, with three coming as part of a Chicago pitching staff that lacks established arms. Lefty leadoff man J.P. Crawford (13%) is the most obvious player from this lineup to add.