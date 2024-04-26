The Falcons surprisingly select Michael Penix Jr. and the best 2024 NFL Draft picks

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Immediately following the 2024 NFL Draft, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest headlines from the night.

They open the show by assessing the destinations for top quarterback prospects, starting with the shocking pick of Michael Penix Jr. to the Atlanta Falcons. Forde bemoans the Denver Broncos decision to take Oregon's Bo Nix.

They then evaluate the broadcasting debuts of coaching legends Bill Belichick and Nick Saban on the ESPN broadcasts. Dellenger points out the under appreciated charisma Saban brings the broadcast that will make College Gameday exciting in the fall.

Later, the gang shares their favorite picks on the draft. They break down which selections think were the best fits and project to have the best careers.

They wrap the show with the story of a man who was arrested for a DUI because of his auto-brewery syndrome.

6:51 1st Round Quarterbacks

29:25 Nick Saban and Bill Belichick's broadcasting debuts

43:26 The best picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

50:24 Auto-brewery syndrome

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts