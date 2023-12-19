Falcons reportedly going back to QB Taylor Heinicke vs. Colts

NFL: DEC 03 Falcons at Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 03: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Atlanta Falcons prior to the game against the New York Jets on December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Taylor Heinicke will be back at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts, according to The Athletic.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is making the decision based on what's best for the team going forward as they continue to battle for a playoff spot in the NFC South.

"That's usually not a great situation to have," Smith said. "You want to be fair and objective and obviously give people an opportunity. It was a belief in him, no matter what happens. It doesn't mean anybody's career is over, but we have to do what's best for this team right now."

Desmond Ridder was under center for Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. His interception in the red zone led to the Panthers' game-winning field goal. Ridder now has an NFL-worst six red zone turnovers this season.

This is the second time this season Smith has switched from Ridder to Heinicke. At halftime in Week 8, Ridder was replaced and Heinicke would go on to start the Falcons' next two games. After they lost both of those games, Ridder was reinstated as the starter for Week 12.

"There's a lot of things — nothing's ever set in stone," Smith said after Sunday's game about whether he would stick with Ridder. "You've got to evaluate and adapt. ... We got to find a way and we need to win."

Smith's earlier plan was for Ridder to start the rest of the season, but losses to division rivals and the tightness of the playoff race has him hoping Heinicke can hang on to the job this time.