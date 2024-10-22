Everything you need to know about 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2: How to watch, premiere date and more

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone finally returns next month after a nearly two-year-long hiatus. On Sunday, Nov. 10 the Dutton family saga continues with the final stretch of episodes for Season 5, which is sadly set to be the series' last. The good news? New episodes will be airing across both Paramount Network and CBS, making it easier for fans without cable to tune in every Sunday. The not-so-good news? While Kevin Costner is shown briefly in the Season 5, Part 2 trailer, it has been confirmed by Costner himself that John Dutton will not be featured in the series' final episodes.

But just because John may be missing from the screen doesn't mean fans can't enjoy the return of Beth and Jamie Dutton, Rip Wheeler and more of The Dutton Ranch's usual suspects. And ahead of the Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 premiere, you may want a refresher on where we last left the Duttons — almost two years ago. So why not rewatch the hit Paramount series from the start, as in, way back in 1883… here's a refresher on how (and where) to watch Yellowstone in the right order, plus everything you need to know about the second half of Yellowstone Season 5.

When does Yellowstone come back?

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 will premiere on Sunday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 trailer:

How many episodes of Yellowstone are left?

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 will have just six episodes, meaning Season 5 as a whole will have 14 episodes.

Yellowstone Season 5 cast:

While Kevin Costner won't be returning to the ranch, there are still plenty of familiar faces to look forward to in the back half of Season 5, including Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Finn Little and Gil Birmingham. Plus Josh Lucas (returning as young John Dutton), Jacki Weaver, Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz.

What channel is Yellowstone on now?

After years of confusion for new viewers of the series, the Paramount show will finally be airing Yellowstone across two of its networks: Paramount Network and CBS. New episodes of Season 5 of Yellowstone will air first on its original channel, Paramount Network, before airing two hours later on CBS.

Where to watch Yellowstone without cable:

Where to stream Yellowstone Seasons 1-5

Seasons 1–4 and the first half of Yellowstone Season 5 are currently available to stream in their entirety on Peacock.

Will Yellowstone Season 5 be on CBS?

Paramount finally aired Yellowstone on CBS during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. And now, it looks like Season 5 Part 2 will get the same treatment. While new episodes of the season will still air on Paramount Network first, they will also air on CBS the same night. Starting with the Part 2 premiere on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET (on CBS at 10 p.m. ET).

Yellowstone timeline explained

While the hit show Yellowstone may have come out first, the Dutton family tree goes back much further than the Paramount show's premiere. The series has two prequel stories out now, 1883 and 1923.

There are also reportedly several more Yellowstone sequels in the works, including The Madison and 6666 (currently on hold). With the original series coming to a close this November, here's a quick refresher on where (and in what order) to watch Yellowstone and its subsequent spinoffs.

1883

Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, this Yellowstone prequel series follows members of the Dutton family as they travel west across the Great Plains towards Montana. All eight episodes of this limited series are currently streaming on Paramount+.

1923

In 1923, a new generation of Duttons struggled to maintain control of their ranch amidst the early stages of the Great Depression and under the pressure of Prohibition. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in this Yellowstone prequel. Season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+, and the series has already been renewed for Season 2.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone follows the modern-day Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, as they deal with family drama, land disputes and tension with the neighboring Indian Reservation. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly star in the western drama. Yellowstone seasons 1–4 are currently available to stream on Peacock.

What other Yellowstone spinoffs are coming out?

On top of 1883 and 1923, there are also modern spinoffs The Madison (formerly titled 2024) 6666 in the works, as well as two more limited series featuring Dutton ancestors from the 1940s and 1960s set to be released in the future.

More ways to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 on TV for free: