Evacuation alarm briefly halted the NFL RedZone broadcast, but Scott Hanson powered through

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks with NFL Network's Scott Hanson Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Scott Hanson ran into an issues on Sunday afternoon that left both him and NFL fans stunned.

During the late slate of games, a building alarm started going off in the background of the NFL RedZone broadcast. Hanson then announced that he and the rest of the crew had to evacuate the studios in Inglewood, California, for an unknown reason.

The plan, he said, was just to stick with the Philadelphia Eagles-Buffalo Bills game the rest of the way.

Thankfully just moments later, Hanson was back on the air and said that everything was fine. Everyone in the building was safe, and he started powering through the rest of the broadcast despite the alarm — which included a loud voice telling people to find the nearest stairwell — going off in the background.

“I am reminded of an old Chinese proverb which says, ‘May you live to see interesting times,’” Hanson said. “I’ve never had this happen before, I’m pretty sure all of our professionals haven’t either, but we soldier on …”

It’s still not clear why the alarm was going off in the first place. Hanson, however, handled the unusual situation perfectly.

Hanson has been the host of NFL RedZone since it first launched in 2009. The show, which has quickly become a fan favorite, bounces around from game to game every Sunday with nonstop coverage showing the best moments from every game going on. Hanson remained the host of the channel when NFL Sunday Ticket went over to YouTube TV this season. DirecTV, which was the home of Sunday Ticket for years, had a separate Red Zone channel that was hosted by Andrew Siciliano.

RedZone is broadcasted each week from the NFL Network offices in Inglewood, California, adjacent to SoFi Stadium. The Los Angeles Chargers were set to host the Baltimore Ravens there on Sunday night.

