Eagles reportedly trading S C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Texans for OL Kenyon Green

The Philadelphia Eagles' defense took another hit on Tuesday with the trade of C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for guard Kenyon Green, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and D.J. Bien-Aime.

The teams will also swap 2026 draft picks with the Eagles picking up a fifth-rounder and the Texans acquiring a sixth-rounder.

I love you Philly, we forever champions 🦅 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) March 11, 2025

On the first day of legal tampering in the NFL free agent market, Eagles' defense saw Isaiah Rodgers move to the Minnesota Vikings, Josh Sweat signing with the Arizona Cardinals, Milton Williams heading to the New England Patriots, Darius Slay likely to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers and James Bradberry expected to be released.

While the Eagles defense saw change, so too did the Texans' offensive line with Green heading to Philadelphia, Laremy Tunsil dealt to the Washington Commanders and Shaq Mason released.

