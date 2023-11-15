Duke bounces back to fend off Michigan State, send struggling Spartans to 1-2

Champions Classic: Duke v Michigan State CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 14: Kyle Filipowski #30 of the Duke Blue Devils moves the ball against Malik Hall #25 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of the Champions Classic game at United Center on November 14, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) (Lance King/Getty Images)

It wasn't always pretty.

But No. 9 Duke avoided a second straight loss Tuesday while sending No. 18 Michigan State to 1-2 start with a 74-65 win at the Champions Classic.

The Blue Devils bounced back from a home loss to then-No. 12 Arizona Friday for a win over a top 25 team to improve to 2-1. In a game that featured as many turnovers as points (five) at the first TV timeout, the Blue Devils found their rhythm before halftime to take a 31-20 lead into the break. The Spartans, meanwhile, remained mired in the shooting woes plagued them through a 1-1 start while shooting 2 of 13 from 3-point distance in the first.

But they didn't fold after halftime. The Spartans maintained their pressure defense in the halfcourt to cut the Blue Devils' advantage to 35-31 in the first four minutes of the second half. When Duke built the lead back to double digits, Michigan State punched back again with an 8-0 run capped by a Tyson Walker 3-pointer to cut Duke's lead to 51-48 with 8:31 remaining.

But Duke responded every time Michigan State cut things close while leaning a strong game from All-America hopeful Kyle Filipowski and a breakout from freshman Caleb Foster, who led Duke in scoring with 18 points off the bench.