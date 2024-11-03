Donovan Mitchell sinks game-winner to keep Cavaliers undefeated, send Bucks to 1-5 start

Maybe it shouldn't be a surprise the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks, but Donovan Mitchell closed it with some high drama.

The Cavaliers star sank a game-winner at mid-range with 0.3 seconds left, breaking the hearts of the struggling Bucks and improving his team's record to 7-0. The result pushes the Cavaliers to one win from tying the best start in franchise history.

DONOVAN MITCHELL RESPONDS 🥶



The @cavs move to 7-0! pic.twitter.com/d0m3rzZfaP — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 3, 2024

