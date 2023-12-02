Dolphins RB De'Von Achane will play vs. Commanders

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) (Doug Murray/AP)

Don't call it a comeback, but De'Von Achane is back ... again.

Following his second knee injury of the season, the rookie running back is once again making his return to the lineup. This time for the Miami Dolphins game at FedEx Field against the Washington Commanders.

Achane, the Dolphins' second-leading rusher, is making his way back after he re-aggravated his knee against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 19. That game was his first after a four-week stay on injured reserve, and Achane injured his knee only three snaps into his return.

The third-round pick is a welcome sight for a Miami running back room that was looking a little thin behind starter Raheem Mostert. Jeff Wilson Jr. took Achane's snaps during his absence, but Wilson couldn't make up for the 461 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns Achane accounted for in effectively four games.

At 8-3, Miami leads the Buffalo Bills by two games in the AFC East and is a half a game out of first place in the conference behind the 9-3 Baltimore Ravens. They are one of three teams in the AFC with that record with the final six games left to be played.