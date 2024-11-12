Dolphins claim ex-Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson after surprising release in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 20: Tyrel Dodson #0 of the Seattle Seahawks walks off of the field during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Tyrel Dodson wasn’t on the market for long.

The Miami Dolphins claimed Dodson off waivers on Tuesday, just one day after the linebacker was surprisingly released by the Seattle Seahawks , head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed.

"It was a surprise he was out there," McDaniel said, via the Sun Sentinel's David Furones. "So, [general manager] Chris Grier is always trying to make the team better."

Dodson joined the Seahawks this past summer on a one-year, $4.26 million deal and he shined initially. Dodson led the team with 71 tackles in nine games. But, as the Seahawks started losing and struggling in the lead up to their bye week, head coach Mike Macdonald opted to make a change.

So on Monday, the Seahawks released Dodson in a larger overhaul of their linebacker position. The team acquired Ernest Jones IV ahead of the trade deadline, too, and moved him into the middle linebacker position. That shifted Dodson to the weakside spot for his final few weeks in Seattle.

So now Dodson will move about as far from Seattle as possible in the United States and join the Dolphins — who are fresh off a 23-15 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. That moved the Dolphins to just 3-6 on the year, but they’ve looked significantly better in recent weeks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa available again after his latest concussion.

It’s unclear when Dodson will make his debut in South Florida. The Dolphins will host the Las Vegas Raiders next on Sunday.

