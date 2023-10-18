Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey reportedly returning to practice nearly 2 months ahead of schedule

Miami Dolphins Offseason Workout MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 06: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins speaks to the media after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex on June 06, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Bad news for the AFC East (and the entire NFL, actually): The Miami Dolphins are about to get even stronger.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has been out since late July with a knee injury, is reportedly returning to the team on Wednesday when his 21-day practice window is officially opened.

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey will return to practice today, per sources, opening 21-day window to return off injured reserve.



Ramsey will be eased back into action. He won’t play Sunday. But back on field, with a new cut he posted this AM, less than 3 months after meniscus surgery. pic.twitter.com/Txsb698Eut — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 18, 2023

Ramsey returning in October is very unexpected, to the point that no one even thought it was a possibility. He needed surgery on his knee after injuring it while guarding teammate Tyreek Hill on just the second day of training camp. He was reportedly expected to return in December, just in time to help the Dolphins in the home stretch of the regular season and the playoffs.

But Ramsey's early return means he'll be able to suit up for games in November, which will give the Dolphins' defense (which is currently 26th in points allowed and 23rd in yards surrendered) a boost. Kader Kohou, who has been filling in for Ramsey, will be able to move back to his natural position as a nickel cornerback on passing downs, meaning that the struggling Eli Apple can be removed from the equation entirely.

Ramsey, 28, has yet to take a snap for the Dolphins after joining them via trade in the offseason. He was a key part of the Los Angeles Rams' victory at Super Bowl LVI, but the team's historically awful showing in the following season allowed Miami to acquire him for a song: tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round draft pick was all they had to give up to get a six-time Pro Bowler on their roster.

If Ramsey's practice window does open on Wednesday, the Dolphins have three weeks to elevate him to the active roster, which would be Week 10 if they decided to use the full 21 days. However, Ramsey will actually have a fourth week to prepare for his 2023 NFL debut. The Dolphins have their bye on Week 10, so Ramsey would likely make his first appearance in a Fins uniform when they face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.