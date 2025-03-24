Dodgers' Mookie Betts remains out with undiagnosed stomach illness: 'My body's just kind of eating itself'

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 09: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs to the dugout after the top of the fourth inning of a Spring Training game against the Athletics at Camelback Ranch on March 09, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

After missing the Los Angeles Dodgers' two games in Japan against the Chicago Cubs last week, Mookie Betts' status for Thursday's home opener at Dodger Stadium is uncertain as he deals with a stomach illness.

An exact diagnosis of what's affecting Betts, 32, remains unknown and the Dodgers star has lost nearly 20 pounds since he began feeling ill days before the team left for Tokyo. It was looking like he was going to see action at shortstop on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, but he began vomiting again hours before the game.

"I just want to play," <a data-i13n="cpos:5;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/article/mookie-betts-lineup-scratch-ahead-010457576.html">Betts told reporters on Sunday</a>. "I'm tired of sitting, tired of just throwing up, tired of doing all this. I just really want to play. ... My body's just kind of eating itself. It's hard to not fuel it. And so every time — literally, every time — I fuel my body, I throw up. ... I don't know what to do."

What's baffled Betts is that he's able to live a normal life while he deals with his illness, even working out without feeling any effects. But keeping food down is the issue and has led to his current weight loss and it's made him "scared to eat." While smoothies and IV treatments are fine, solid food is what's giving him issues.

"This is so touchy, man," Betts said. "You think you feel good, and then you don't really know. ... Every time I eat something, it just comes right out."

Tests have all come back normal, but Betts' stomach is what's continued giving him issues and he's currently on new medication to help alleviate the problem. He'll continue to be evaluated during the week and a decision will be made whether he's able to play in Thursday's home opener.

Betts will not rush back, however. He wants to be at 100% when he returns to the field to give himself the best chance for a good start to the 2025 season and to not hinder his team.