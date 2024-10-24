Dejounte Murray reportedly feared to have fractured hand in Pelicans debut

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Dejounte Murray's New Orleans Pelicans debut might be his only game for a while.

The offseason trade acquisition is feared to have fractured his left hand in the Pelicans' season-opening win over the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

This article will be updated with more information.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!