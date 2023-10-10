Dean Kremer to start for Orioles in Game 3 of ALDS while thinking of family in Israel amid deadly conflict

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Dean Kremer #64 of the Baltimore Orioles gets set to throw a pitch in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 28, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

With their backs against the wall in the American League Division Series, Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde is turning to pitcher Dean Kremer for Tuesday night’s Game 3 matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The Orioles trail the Rangers 0-2 in the series, and need a win to keep their season — the best one Baltimore has had in recent history — alive.

But on Monday morning, Hyde made sure to check in with Kremer to make sure that the pitcher was still up for the start after a deadly conflict broke out in Israel, where Kremer is a dual citizen and still has a lot of family living, last weekend.

"Gave him my support and sympathies for him and his family that's involved, and he seemed OK," Hyde said on Monday, via The Associated Press. "Obviously, he's very disturbed and there's a lot of things going on. But I didn't sense that it was going to affect [him] ... I think he's really looking forward to pitching tomorrow so I didn't think it was going to affect him."

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday morning. That reignited the deadly conflict between Israel and Palestinians that has been going on for decades, and led to Israel declaring war against the group.

As of Tuesday afternoon, per The New York Times, more than 1,000 people had been killed in the violence. President Joe Biden said that 14 United States citizens were among those dead, and that several Americans were being held hostage by Hamas. Biden called Hamas' attack terrorism and "pure unadulterated evil."

Kremer was born and raised in northern California, but both of his parents were born in Israel and he identifies as Israeli. He’s a dual-citizen there, is fluent in Hebrew and spends time each year in Israel. Kremer’s grandparents live in the Tel Aviv area, and his brother, Ron, is an administrator in the Israeli Army.

Kremer, though he didn't get into specifics, said on Monday that his family was safe.

"My family's OK," Kremer said, via the Baltimore Banner. "I mean, obviously, it's a very sad situation. A lot of things are being brought to light. But everybody's OK right now."

Kremer, 27, holds a 4.12 ERA in 32 starts so far this season. He’s thrown a career-high 172 ⅔ innings this season, and holds a 13-5 record. Kremer was the first Israeli taken in the amateur draft in 2015, and he then made his debut with the Orioles in 2020.

While Kremer knows Tuesday’s game in Arlington will undoubtedly be the biggest of his career so far, and that’s where he’s trying to keep his focus, Kremer is still going to be thinking about his family back home.